Scene and heard at Maryland Live Casino opening
The air conditioning might have kept the Maryland Live Casino cool. But on Wednesday night, June 6th, it was the hottest place in town, as more than 2500 guests arrived for the private VIP party there three hours before it opened its doors to the general public. Business leaders, socialites and politicians were not only welcomed by David Cordish, chairman of The Cordish Companies - which owns the casino - but a variety of costumed characters including those who looked like they were artistic circus performers, weirdly futuristic Renaissance ladies whose hoop skirts were actually tables of hors d'oeuvres, and 60's style go-go dancers frugging away atop some of the bars. In addition to food and drink, some 3,200 slot machines were there for the playing, along with a number of electronic table games. Then, of course, there was the people watching. • ALSO SEE: The Baltimore Sun's casinos coverage
