On any trip to Ocean City, you're probably going to visit the boardwalk, voted one of the top family attractions on the East Coast. At 3 miles long, the boardwalk is packed with food and fun - you can't go wrong stopping into any of the vendors. But there are some spots that you just don't want to miss. Here are 16 that should be on everyone's list. - Rachael Pacella, Special to The Baltimore Sun