Guide to Virginia Beach for summer 2021: What’s new and outdoor dining

1865 Brewing Co.: The first Black-owned brewery in Hampton Roads is opening this spring. 1865 Brewing Co. is a microbrewery with beers that will include ingredients such as coffee and CBD. The brewery will also feature a line of nonalcoholic drinks with a focus on “wellness” that incorporates probiotics and herbal supplements. 9 S. Mallory St., Hampton. 1865brewingcompany.com