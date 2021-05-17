Guide to Delaware beaches for summer 2021: What’s new and outdoor dining

Grotto Pizza: Beach pizza just hits different. The Grotto has been a beachfront favorite for decades — it opened in 1960. For kid-friendly food that’ll please grandparents, too, check out outdoor seating at one of the locations along the boardwalk in Rehoboth. 15 N. Boardwalk at Baltimore Avenue and 18 other locations. 302-227-4588. grottopizza.com