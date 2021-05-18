Guide to New Jersey shore for summer 2021: What’s new and outdoor dining

Mad Batter: A Cape May fixture for more than 40 years, the Mad Batter and Carroll Villa Hotel offers various vegan menu options on top of its full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings. The restaurant also features a full bar with local brews on tap for those looking to try some of the offerings from New Jersey-based breweries like Tonewood Brewing and Gusto Brewing Co. 19 Jackson St., Cape May, 609-884-5970, www.madbatter.com