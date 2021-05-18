Guide to New Jersey shore for summer 2021: What’s new and outdoor dining

What’s new this summer:
Nan and Pop’s Kitchen: Owners Christy and Jasen Mitchell have promised to serve “traditional American cuisine” at Nan and Pop’s Kitchen, which was scheduled to open the weekend of May 13 at the former site of the Lobster Shack on Wildwood Avenue. 410 E Wildwood Ave., Wildwood, 609-523-1300, www.nanandpopskitchen.com
Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls: Another change scheduled for May is Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls moving to the home of the former Johnson’s Popcorn on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Selling its namesake and a small selection of other items, Quincy’s has become a fixture of southern New Jersey’s beaches since it opened its first location in Cape May in 2015. 2701 Boardwalk, Wildwood, 609-305-5970, www.quincysoriginal.com
Haven’s Sweet Shop: If you’re heading a bit farther north, check out Haven’s Sweet Shop in Point Pleasant, a candy and ice cream retailer that opened in July after owner Michael Langsner’s DJ business saw a sharp decline during the coronavirus pandemic. 512 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, 732-451-2660, www.havenssweetshop.com/press
Steaks, Shakes and Cakes: If you’re looking for cheesesteaks, milkshakes and specialty cakes, try the newly opened Steaks, Shakes and Cakes in the Cape May Court House, which opened in November. 20 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 2, Cape May Court House, 609-778-2329, www.steaksshakesandcakes.com
Barefoot Country Music Fest: While an annual event, this year’s Barefoot Country Music Fest features headliners Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd, among dozens of other popular country artists. It takes place Aug. 19-22 on the Wildwood Beach. barefootcountrymusicfest.com
8 outdoor dining locations at New Jersey’s beaches
Tuckahoe Inn: A fixture in Cape May County for nearly six decades, the Tuckahoe Inn in Beesley’s Point just outside Ocean City features a “Back Bay Café” on the Great Egg Harbor Bay, which is open Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day weekend, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant also hosts live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.1 Harbor Road, Beesley’s Point, 609-390-3322 tuckahoeinn.com
The Sawmill: If you go a bit farther north into New Jersey, you should stop by The Sawmill for a slice of their iconic pizza. Based on the Seaside Park boardwalk, the restaurant offers ample outdoor seating and a family-friendly menu complete with seafood, other boardwalk staples and their famous 27″ pizzas. 1807 Boardwalk, Seaside Park, 732-793-1990, sawmillcafe.com
410 Bank Street Restaurant: Featuring seating in a canopied garden or on its candlelit veranda, 410 Bank Street Restaurant offers a variety of premium dishes like its Atlantic Cape yellowfin tuna or the Florida Keys red snapper. 410 Bank St., Cape May, 609-884-2127, www.410bankstreet.com
Mad Batter: A Cape May fixture for more than 40 years, the Mad Batter and Carroll Villa Hotel offers various vegan menu options on top of its full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings. The restaurant also features a full bar with local brews on tap for those looking to try some of the offerings from New Jersey-based breweries like Tonewood Brewing and Gusto Brewing Co. 19 Jackson St., Cape May, 609-884-5970, www.madbatter.com
Harry’s Oyster Bar & Seafood: For those looking for a seafood restaurant, Harry’s Oyster Bar & Seafood in Atlantic City is exactly what it sounds like, offering a variety of oysters from the shores of Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia as well as a robust offering of fresh fish. 1900 Pacific Ave., Ground Floor, Atlantic City, 609-431-0092, www.harrysoysterbar.com
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall: If you’re looking for a robust selection of spirits, try the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, only a short walk from Atlantic City’s boardwalk and beach. The Beer Hall features a heated all-weather tent for those looking to dine outside even when the weather is trying to ruin your vacation plans. 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, 609-541-4099, www.tennesseeavenuebeerhall.com
Mudhen Brewing Co.: If you’re taking a trip to Wildwood, stop by Mudhen Brewing. The establishment offers a variety of menu options from seafood to steak and hosts live events, including the annual Wildwood Baseball on the Beach Tournament in August. 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, 609-846-7918, www.mudhenbrew.com
Capt’n Jack’s Island Grill: If you’re looking for the authentic beach bar and restaurant experience, Capt’n Jack’s Island Grill in Wildwood was the first of its kind on the Wildwood boardwalk, according to its owners. The restaurant opened April 2 and is offering its famous 64 oz. “Fishbowl” cocktails to go as well as limited outdoor seating. 2701 Boardwalk, Wildwood, 609-523-1700, www.captnjacksislandgrill.com