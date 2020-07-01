Look (and smell) your best at the beach with these fashions and accessories

Eager to be out and about and head to the beach? Here’s what you need to pack or buy once you get there. Retailers along the Mid-Atlantic seaboard share their insights on top fashion and accessory trends this season so that you’ll look (and smell) your best.
Tie dye color block bikini by PQ Swim, top $80; bottom $68
After a hiatus while the one-piece swimsuit dominated sales, the bikini is back, according to Christine O’Donnell, general merchandise manager for South Moon Under.
Palm print face mask, $7.95
Who wants boring, functional face masks during the fun days of summer? Masks have gotten a fashionable upgrade, according to O’Donnell. “They have been doing amazing,” she says.
Tiered midi skirt by Mint Pink, $109
Ruffles and other feminine details are everywhere on this summer’s must-have fashions, according to O’Donnell. “It’s all about being flirty and fun,” she says.
Mermaid flare pants, $69
These are the perfect pair of pants for the beach, according to boutique owner Lili Oller. They can be worn with any type of shoes or top.
Airy top, $44
The Our Oh So Comfy Top in muted cheetah print has been a bestseller for the past four years. The off-the-shoulder detail reminds Oller of what actress Goldie Hawn might wear. The piece can be worn with most ensembles. It also doesn’t wrinkle, so it’s travel-friendly, according to Oller.
Pirette, $48 for 0.5 once roller oil
With a mix of coconut, surf wax and other essences of a breezy day, Pirette is a true summer scent. “It literally smells like the beach,” says Christina Lawson, owner of Ish Boutique. “And it stays on your skin for a very long time.”
Turquoise hoops, $98.99
The ultimate staple fashionable stone — turquoise — is captured in these hoop earrings by Joya, according to Lawson.