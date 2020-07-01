xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Look (and smell) your best at the beach with these fashions and accessories

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 01, 2020 11:34 AM

Eager to be out and about and head to the beach? Here’s what you need to pack or buy once you get there. Retailers along the Mid-Atlantic seaboard share their insights on top fashion and accessory trends this season so that you’ll look (and smell) your best.

Tie Dye Color Block Bikini by PQ Swim.
Tie Dye Color Block Bikini by PQ Swim. (HANDOUT)

Tie dye color block bikini by PQ Swim, top $80; bottom $68

Advertisement

Various locations of South Moon Under; southmoonunder.com

After a hiatus while the one-piece swimsuit dominated sales, the bikini is back, according to Christine O’Donnell, general merchandise manager for South Moon Under.
Advertisement
Palm Print Face Mask, South Moon Under.
Palm Print Face Mask, South Moon Under.

Palm print face mask, $7.95

[Most read] Roger B. Taney’s name removed from historic Pearl Harbor ship in Baltimore

Various locations of South Moon Under; southmoonunder.com

Who wants boring, functional face masks during the fun days of summer? Masks have gotten a fashionable upgrade, according to O’Donnell. “They have been doing amazing,” she says.

Lana Tiered Midi Skirt by Mint Pink, South Moon Under.
Lana Tiered Midi Skirt by Mint Pink, South Moon Under.

Tiered midi skirt by Mint Pink, $109

Various locations of South Moon Under; southmoonunder.com

Ruffles and other feminine details are everywhere on this summer’s must-have fashions, according to O’Donnell. “It’s all about being flirty and fun,” she says.

Mermaid Flares, Water Lili.
Mermaid Flares, Water Lili. (HANDOUT)

Mermaid flare pants, $69

Water Lili, on the Boardwalk of Bethany Beach, Delaware. 302-539-1110. waterlili.com

These are the perfect pair of pants for the beach, according to boutique owner Lili Oller. They can be worn with any type of shoes or top.

Our Oh So Comfy Top, Water Lili.
Our Oh So Comfy Top, Water Lili. (HANDOUT)

Airy top, $44

Water Lili, on the Boardwalk of Bethany Beach, Delaware. 302-539-1110. waterlili.com

[Most read] Superintendents say schools in Central Maryland unlikely to return to normal in fall

The Our Oh So Comfy Top in muted cheetah print has been a bestseller for the past four years. The off-the-shoulder detail reminds Oller of what actress Goldie Hawn might wear. The piece can be worn with most ensembles. It also doesn’t wrinkle, so it’s travel-friendly, according to Oller.

Advertisement
Pirette Fragrance Oil, ish Boutique.
Pirette Fragrance Oil, ish Boutique. (HANDOUT)

Pirette, $48 for 0.5 once roller oil

Ish Boutque, 403 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. 302-212-2577. ishshop.com

With a mix of coconut, surf wax and other essences of a breezy day, Pirette is a true summer scent. “It literally smells like the beach,” says Christina Lawson, owner of Ish Boutique. “And it stays on your skin for a very long time.”

Joya Etruscan Turquoise Hoops, Ish Boutque.
Joya Etruscan Turquoise Hoops, Ish Boutque. (HANDOUT)

Turquoise hoops, $98.99

[Most read] Baltimore Police officers shoot man after responding to behavioral crisis, officials say; man in critical condition

Ish Boutque, 403 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. 302-212-2577. ishshop.com

Latest Beaches

The ultimate staple fashionable stone — turquoise — is captured in these hoop earrings by Joya, according to Lawson.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement