Our expert reels off eight great Delmarva spots for fishing

Route 50 Bridge, at Ocean City: “This spot is completely dependent on the tide. Have enough weights on your line to keep the bait down, because if the current is rip-roaring and you only have a half-ounce weight, the bait won’t go down where the fish are. It’s a great place to fish with a friend because one has to man the bridge net. I’ve seen guys try to lift their fish from the water with their rods and, more often than not, the line snaps.”