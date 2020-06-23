Guide to Delaware beaches for summer 2020: What’s new, things to do inside and rules of the beach

What’s new this summer
Coho’s Market & Grill: If you’re craving high-end Italian meats and delicious deli sandwiches, Coho’s has you covered. The deli and grill has been slinging these and other fresh goods, including homemade salads and breakfast sandwiches, since opening in April. 305 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. 302-227-2646. cohosmarket.com
Devil Daves Bloody Mary Seasoning Co.: This company claims on its website to make the “world’s first bloody Mary stick pack.” See what the fuss is all about at this new public storefront, where you can sample and buy the signature seasoning. Pickle brine, drinkware and bloody Mary apparel are also available. 222 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. 302-727-5119. devildaves.com
Aroma Mediterranean Cuisine: Take in the aromas of Turkish, Greek and Arabic cuisine at this appropriately named restaurant. Enjoy fresh staples like falafel, doner and all manner of kebabs, along with homemade desserts. 208 2nd St., Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. 302-212-2488. aromarb.com
Zoca: Chef Danio Somoza brings authentic flavor to Bethany Beach with this restaurant. Enjoy Mexican and Mexican-American dishes like tacos, burritos and fajitas, or try unique dishes like the baby back barbacoa ribs. 98 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Delaware. 302-616-2120. zoca.restaurant
Lighthouse Beach Golf and Agape Creamery: Tired of the beach? Want a sweet treat? Visit the Millville Boardwalk and try this 18-hole mini-golf course. Reward your performance, however poor, with some small-batch ice cream. 35287 Atlantic Ave., Millville, Delaware. 302-539-1548. millvilleboardwalk.com
Fenwick Shores Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotels: Be one of the first guests at this new hotel, set to open in mid-July in the heart of Fenwick Island. It comes complete with a heated outdoor pool. 1501 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, Delaware. 302-539-8200. hilton.com/en/tapestry
Kristina’s Kitchen: Looking for healthy alternatives to the fried fish and ice cream? Stop by this quaint Millville cafe, whose menu includes keto- and vegan-friendly baked goods, specialty coffee drinks, a variety of breakfast and lunch entrees (made with locally sourced produce), smoothies and more. 35581 Atlantic Ave., Millville, Delaware. 302-500-2249. kristinaskitchen19.com
Things to do inside
After a few days of sun, taking a break inside a cool museum or fun attraction may be just what you need. As of press time, it was unclear when museums and attractions would be permitted to open. But we have compiled recommendations for when they do. Because of frequently changing orders and policies related to the coronavirus, check each venue before you go for up-to-date information about its operations and social distancing requirements.
Rehoboth Beach
Urban Float
Can’t float in the ocean? Do it here instead, away from the waves, kids and seagulls. This flotation therapy spa, which opened in 2019, offers a quiet, meditative hour in a watery pod laced with Epsom salts to keep you buoyant. Take a break from family and egocentric beachgoers who ignore social distancing. The only things you’ll miss while here are the sight of playful dolphins and the smell of boardwalk fries. 18979 Coastal Highway, Unit 101, Rehoboth Beach. 302-232-3141. urbanfloat.com/rehoboth
Escape Rehoboth
Test your deductive abilities to break out of any one of five escape rooms spanning centuries in this interactive mystery puzzle. You’ve got just 60 minutes to flee Jack the Ripper’s apartment before he returns ... or to evade the demons during a zombie apocalypse. The clues are there for the sleuth inside you. The clock is ticking. It’s mental calisthenics for the whole family. 20245 Bay Vista Road #206, Rehoboth Beach. 302-344-6125. escaperehoboth.com.
Lewes
Zwaanendael Museum
Celebrate the founding and history of the state’s first European colony, a Dutch settlement in 1631. Galleries showcase the maritime and social lore of the era via photographs, artifacts and folk art of the past. There are colonial games and hands-on activities for children, and the staff dresses in period clothing to bring history to life. Admission is free. 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 302-645-1148. history.delaware.gov
Fort Miles Museum
Bring World War II to life with a tour of the historic site, whose 2,500 soldiers helped defend the East Coast against feared enemy attacks. Guns, shells and observation towers remain. The museum, whose underground locale adds to its realism, includes displays relating to the coastal defense of the area and the everyday military and social life of the personnel stationed at Fort Miles during the war. 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes. 302-644-5007. fortmilesha.org
Fenwick Island
DiscoverSea Shipwreck Museum
A captivating (and sometimes eerie) hands-on exhibit of the more than 10,000 centuries-old shipwreck artifacts in the museum’s collection — from cutlasses to gold coins. It’s a testament to the vessels that sank here over the years, some of whose flotsam (guineas, pottery shards) is still known to wash up on beaches today. There are keepsakes from the Titanic here, too. 708 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island. 302-539-9366. discoversea.com
Fenwick Island Lighthouse
The oldest lighthouse in Delaware, it straddles the state line with Maryland and offers visitors a glimpse of the light keeper’s work in more dangerous times. Built in 1858, it stands 89 feet tall with a beacon that served as a navigational aid to warn northbound ships headed for Philadelphia away from the dangerous shoals nearby. Visitors are allowed in the base, which includes a small museum, gift shop and volunteer guides who offer a slice of history. Free admission. 103 146th St., Ocean City. 443-880-3973. fenwickislandlighthouse.org
Bethany Beach
Comics and Gaming
Move over, Superman, there are comics galore at this six-year-old store — a trove for kids and adults alike. You might stumble upon the vintage collectibles (The Incredible Hulk, The Fantastic Four) that your mother threw out with your baseball cards, along with vinyl action figures, video games, puzzles and a trove of graphic novels. There are more subdued comics too, like Star Wars and Sonic the Hedgehog. 101 Garfield Pkwy, # 6, Bethany Beach. 302-539-0210. cgotoys.com
Rules of the beach
Rehoboth Beach
1. Stay at least 6 feet away from anyone outside your household while on the beach.
2. Face coverings on the boardwalk are mandatory and “encouraged” while on the beach.
3. No one allowed on the beach between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.
4. No drinking or open containers of alcoholic beverages on beach or boardwalk.
5. Dogs prohibited from beach and boardwalk from May 1 through Sept. 30.
6. Bicycles allowed on the boardwalk between 5 a.m and 10 a.m. only, from May 15 through Sept. 15. Skateboards prohibited year-round.
Dewey Beach
1. Stay at least 6 feet away from anyone outside your household while on beach.
2. Face coverings are “encouraged” on the beach.
3. No one allowed on the beach between 1 a.m and 5 a.m. in summer.
4. No dogs or other animals on the beach between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in summer.
5. No surf fishing within 100 feet of bathers between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in summer.
6. Alcoholic beverages prohibited in summer.
Bethany Beach
1. Stay at least 6 feet away from anyone outside your household while on the beach.
2. Face coverings are mandatory on the boardwalk and “encouraged” while on the beach.
3. No ball playing, tossing objects, kites, or fishing during lifeguard hours.
4. No alcoholic beverages or glass containers.
5. No dogs on the beach from May 15 through Sept. 30.
6. Beach closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Fenwick Island
1. Stay at least six feet away from anyone outside your household while on the beach.
2. Face coverings mandatory on the boardwalk and “encouraged” while on the beach.
3. No alcoholic beverages on beach from May 15 to Sept.15.
4. No pets or other animals are permitted on the beach between May 15 and Sept. 30.
5. No smoking on the beach.
6. No sleeping on the beach between midnight and 8 a.m.
Lewes
1. Stay at least 6 feet away from anyone outside your household while on the beach.
2. No one allowed on the beach between midnight and 6 a.m.
3. No alcohol on beach.
4. No dogs on any beach strand between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. from May 1 through Sept. 30.
5. No open burning.
6. No horses on beach from April 1 through Sept. 30.
Check each city’s website for the most up-to-date rules.