Keeps the kids cool, calm and collected at the beach with these hot items

Kids deserve their own wish list of items for enjoying the beach. Here’s a roundup of some of the hottest child-centric offerings for your next beach outing. Shop ahead online to have all your gear ready to go (and in case stores are still closed because of the coronavirus).
Capture the Flag Redux, $59.99
Take the old favorite game of capture the flag into overdrive and into summer nights with this glow-in-the-dark version. Designed for children older than 8, the game accommodates up to 20 people.
Micro Maxi Deluxe Navy Blue, $139.99
The scooter craze continues at the boardwalk with this option from Top of Form. It comes in 10 other color combinations.
Beach towel, $29.95
Ish Boutque, 403 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del., 302-212-2577, ishshop.com
The tie-die trend is well represented with this super-absorbent sustainably sourced cotton beach towel by Slowtide. Good for boys and girls, the bright towel will also ensure that your young ones can find their spot on the beach after romping the surf.
Go Baby Dome, $5 a day rental
BabyQuip, Virginia Beach, Va., 757-263-4578, babyquip.com/kasey454
Protect your little ones from the sun and bugs while you enjoy peace of mind with this individual baby dome by Fisher Price. The cool thing about this is that you can rent it for three days through BabyQuip.
Easy Pop-up Beach Cabana, $74.99
Walmart, 11416 Ocean Gateway, Berlin, 410-629-0502, walmart.com
Your little one can enjoy their own little world in the comfort of a private beach cabana. This equipment by Lightspeed Outdoors gives your kiddo shelter during nap time.