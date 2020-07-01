7 beach books to put on your summer reading list available from Baltimore-area retailers

There’s nothing like a good book to help pass the time while lounging at the beach or by the pool. Need some ideas? Here are a few to get you started.
Untamed, $28
Caprichos Books, Bel Air
Looking for a different kind of summer read? The empowering self-help memoir by Glennon Doyle is a New York Times bestseller and has been praised by the likes of actress Reese Witherspoon and Elizabeth Gilbert, author of “Eat Pray Love.”
Stamped, $14.99
Caprichos Books, Bel Air
Not light reading. This teen drama by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi tackles the history of racism in America.
Conversations with Friends: A Novel, $17
The Ivy, Mount Washington
By Irish author Sandy Rooney, the piece mixes comedy, intimacy and female friendships. In 2019, Rooney was named to the inaugural Time 100 Next.
Farah Rocks Fifth Grade, $15.95
The Ivy, Mount Washington
A children’s book about standing up to bullying compounded with the struggles of fitting into fifth grade by Baltimore-based author Susan Muaddi Darraj and Ruaida Mannaa.
Champions of Change: 25 Women Who Made History, $16.99
The Ivy, Mount Washington
Stories of 25 dynamic, diverse women who have changed history, from suffragist Susan B. Anthony to Zitkala-Sa, co-founder of the National Council of American Indians. Written by Naomi Watkins and Katherine Kitterman, with illustrations by Brooke Smart.
Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder, $17.99
Atomic Books, Hampden
A collection of essays from one of Baltimore’s most famous native sons, John Waters. The book from the bestselling author has already received rave reviews from The New York Times and The Washington Post.
A Brief History of Seven Killings: A Novel, $17
Atomic Books, Hampden
Author Marlon James pens this fictional tale of a three-decade look at strife in Jamaica’s history. The book was called “a tour de force” by The Wall Street Journal.