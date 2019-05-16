Going to Virginia Beach? Here's what's new this summer

Vacationers will find a number of high-end additions at Virginia Beach this summer:

The end of no-cursing signs

For the past two years, the red-circle signs warning against using profanity have been a mainstay along Atlantic Avenue. But this year, several groups — including the Atlantic Avenue Association and the Resort Advisory Commission — agreed to remove the signs, which were deemed unwelcoming. But beware: While the signs are gone, it is still unlawful to swear in public. That offense is considered a misdemeanor punishable by a $250 fine.

Improvements to Mount Trashmore

A permanent stage for performances and movie nights at the Mount Trashmore park is on track to be completed in time for July 4 festivities. It’s part of a broader project that includes improved pathways and a new park office, also expected to be complete this summer. The 165-acre former landfill got its name after people said that the size of its garbage heap reminded them of Mount Rushmore.

310 Edwin Drive, Virginia Beach. 757-385-2995. vbgov.com/government/departments/parks-recreation

Wegmans

The beloved grocery chain with a cult-like following opened its 99th store April 28 in Virginia Beach. The 113,000-square-foot store will have a Burger Bar and wine and beer store.

4721 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach. 757-271-0500. wegmans.com/stores/virginia-beach-va

Joshua McKerrow / Baltimore Sun Media Group Pecan and caramel apples from Kilwins. Pecan and caramel apples from Kilwins. (Joshua McKerrow / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Kilwins

Satisfy that sweet tooth with hand-crafted chocolate, candies, ice cream and fudge from Kilwins, scheduled to open May 14. The chain of candy stores, which was founded in 1947, has more than 100 locations in the United States.

2420 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-378-2727. kilwins.com/virginiabeach

The Cavalier Hotel

When rapper Pusha T got married at the Cavalier Hotel last July, he invited a slew of celebrity guests including Pharrell, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West. They enjoyed all the amenities and beautifully curated features of the $80 million renovated property and snapped a slew of selfies to prove it. From Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., one of the country’s only distilleries in a hotel, to the posh Cavalier Beach Club, this 2018 arrival is indicative of the new feel of Virginia Beach.

4200 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-425-8555. cavalierhotel.com

handout / HANDOUT The Atlantic on Pacific restaurant serves seafood with a twist. The Atlantic on Pacific restaurant serves seafood with a twist. (handout / HANDOUT)

The Atlantic on Pacific

Opened July 2018 from the owners of popular restaurant Eurasia, The Atlantic on Pacific, focuses on seafood and does it well. Try the Virginia blue crab hushpuppies with jalapeno and honey. The crab toast is an opulent version of avocado toast loaded down with lump crab meat and adorned with sliced watermelon radish. The whole Branzino is a flavorful dish and picture-worthy.

3004 Pacific Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-422-2122. theatlanticvb.com

