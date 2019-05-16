Virginia Beach's biggest events of the summer

Here’s what you need to know about the most anticipated concerts and festivals coming to Virginia Beach this summer.

I’m With Her

May 23 The bluegrass and folk band known for their chemistry and musicianship consists of Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert range from $26.25 to $35.

Sandler Center for Performing Arts, 201 Market St., Suite 1, Virginia Beach. 757-385-2787. sandlercenter.org

Pungo Strawberry Festival

May 25-26 In addition to strawberries prepared more than 50 ways, there are a pie-eating contest, parade, carnival, pig race and arts-and-crafts booths. The festival has grown considerably from its 50,000 attendees in 1983 to its current 120,000. Free.

Pungo, 1776 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. 757-721-6001. pungostrawberryfestival.inf

Stanley Jordan

May 25 The Chicago native jazz guitarist is known for his ability to mesh pop-rock and improvisational jazz for a rich, contemporary sound. Tickets for the all-ages concert at 7 p.m. on range from $32.50 to $55.

Elevation 27, 600 Nevan Road, Virginia Beach. 757-716-4028. elevation27.com

Hootie & The Blowfish

May 30 The popular band is led by crooner Darius Rucker and has produced hits like "Hold My Hand" and “Let Her Cry.” Tickets for their Group Therapy Tour concert at 7:30 p.m. range from $45 to $189.50.

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, 3550 Cellar Door Way, Virginia Beach. 833-215-5121. amphitheatervirginiabeach.org

Latin Fest

June 21-22 The two-day festival features dancing under the stars, local and regional Latin acts, and authentic food offerings. More than a dozen dance instructors will be in attendance to teach salsa, merengue and mambo. $5 per day.

On the beach at 24th St., 2400 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-385-7843. beachstreetusa.com/festivals/latin-fest

Rascal Flatts

June 29 The country band known for their 2005 hit “Bless The Broken Road” has had 14 No. 1 songs on Billboard Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay. Tickets for their 7:30 p.m. concert range from $29 to $98.50.

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, 3550 Cellar Door Way, Virginia Beach. 800-653-8000. livenation.com

Train/Goo Goo Dolls

July 14 Train — revered for their 2001 hit “Drops of Jupiter” — joins the Goo Goo Dolls for a concert showcasing contemporary American rock. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert range from $29.50 to $134.50.

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, 3550 Cellar Door Way, Virginia Beach. 800-653-8000. livenation.com

Florida Georgia Line

July 25 The country duo brings their “Can't Say I Ain't Country” tour to Virginia Beach at 7 p.m. The concert will also feature special guests Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen. $39.25 to $117.25.

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, 3550 Cellar Door Way, Virginia Beach. 800-653-8000. livenation.com

