Simulated skydiving, scavenger hunts and more things to do in Virginia Beach

Sick of the beach? Cloudy days or a little rain have you down? Don’t let these factors ruin your vacation. Check out these options to maximize your fun.

Beachside Social

Ten-thousand square feet of shuffleboard and bocce ball to go along with fast-casual food, cocktails and craft beer, all within an ocean liner-inspired space? Yes, please.

2728 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-578-2399. beachsidesocialvb.com

Beach Cinema Alehouse

Watch a first-run film on one of seven giant screens while munching on mini crab cakes, assorted pizzas, French fries and craft beer from a comfy seat. Last call for food is when the previews start.

941 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach. 757-963-2548. beachcinemaalehouse.com

TopGolf Virginia Beach

Perfect that swing inside while munching on delectable bites such as ahi tuna avocado toast, crispy cheese curds and jalapeños, or visit for brunch, which features a build-your-own mimosa bar and chicken-and-waffle sliders. Arrive before noon when rounds are less expensive.

5444 Greenwich Road, Virginia Beach. 757-544-9217. topgolf.com

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art

The museum has a slew of regularly changing exhibits in addition to their permanent pieces, including an opulent 14-foot glass chandelier made of 520 blown glasses pieces by artist Dale Chihuly. The museum is also relatively inexpensive; tickets range from $5 to $8.

2200 Parks Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-425-0000. virginiamoca.org

HANDOUT Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art features a 14-foot glass chandelier made of 520 blown glasses pieces by artist Dale Chihuly. Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art features a 14-foot glass chandelier made of 520 blown glasses pieces by artist Dale Chihuly. (HANDOUT)

iFLY Virginia Beach

Bad weather shouldn’t prevent an adrenaline junkie from getting their fix. With speeds that exceed 180 mph, iFly allows you to get the sensation of jumping out of a plane from the ground.

2412 Pacific Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-754-4359. iflyworld.com/virginia-beach

Military Aviation Museum

Attention, history buffs! With 65 planes, the Military Aviation Museum is the world’s largest privately owned collection of planes from early military aviation. The cool thing about this museum is in addition to the planes being restored, guests can actually get up close to each plane and admire the history. Tickets range from $7 to $15.

1341 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. 757-721-7767. militaryaviationmuseum.org

HANDOUT Chesapeake Bay Distillery features a hybrid still apable of producing a 300-gallon batch. Chesapeake Bay Distillery features a hybrid still apable of producing a 300-gallon batch. (HANDOUT)

Chesapeake Bay Distillery

Established in 2005, the distillery features a hybrid still capable of producing a 300-gallon batch. Tastings — in Virginia you are only allowed one per day — are available for $7. The distillery also features a number of bottles to purchase including Ghost Pepper Infused Vodka, Chick’s Beach Rum and Cureo Coffee Liqueur. Free tours are available noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

437 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach. 757-498-4210. chesapeakebaydistillery.com

Operation City Quest of Virginia Beach

The walking scavenger hunt utilizes your smartphone to complete trivia and find close to 150 items throughout your adventure. Play alone ($20) or with a group of six ($119) as you submit photos of found items to earn points.

2401 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. operationcityquest.com/Locations/Virginia-Beach-VA

HANDOUT The Old Beach Farmers Market offers meats, cheeses, baked goods, seasonal fruits and vegetables as well as soaps and flowers. The Old Beach Farmers Market offers meats, cheeses, baked goods, seasonal fruits and vegetables as well as soaps and flowers. (HANDOUT)

The Old Beach Farmers Market

Since 2008, the volunteer-run nonprofit has brought customers an assortment of meats, cheeses, baked goods, seasonal fruits and vegetables as well as soaps and flowers. And it’s centrally located — just a block away from the Virginia Beach Convention Center and six blocks from the ocean.

620 19th St., Virginia Beach. 757-428-5444. oldbeachfarmersmarket.com

Live! On Atlantic

The family-friendly entertainment, which showcases various musical acts, takes place along Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach oceanfront. The free nightly entertainment runs from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. from June 14 to August 25. During the day, 19th and 20th streets turn into The Fun Zone, a street carnival filled with living statues, jugglers, magicians, balloon artists, face-painters and more.

17th to 25th streets, Virginia Beach. 757-333-0921. beachstreetusa.com/nightly-entertainment-live-atlantic

john-john.williams@baltsun.com

twitter.com/popcouturejjw4