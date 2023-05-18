Guide to Virginia Beach for summer 2023: What not to miss

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ride Freebee

Ongoing: All-electric Tesla Model X vehicles comprise the courtesy fleet of Freebee shuttles that deliver on-demand, complimentary transportation throughout the bustling Virginia Beach resort area. Up to five passengers per car hail a ride via the “Ride Freebee” mobile app and enjoy free travel throughout the oceanfront district from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily in 100% electric vehicles.

Events

Jackalope Festival

June 2-4: Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk headlines three days of thrilling action sports with competitions and demonstrations by world-renowned athletes in skateboarding, BASE jumping, breakdancing and bouldering. The free event features a collection of oceanfront venues to experience all the daredevil acts. Skateboarder Chad Caruso plans to set a Guinness World Record for riding more than 3,000 miles across the country to open the inaugural event on the Virginia Beach shoreline. jackalope.tribu.co/virginia-beach/

Miranda Lambert headlines Beach It! Country Music Festival June 23 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Beach It!

June 23-25: Music lovers will want to attend the Beach It! Country Music Festival at Virginia Beach. The three-day concert features some of the top acts in country music. The lineup includes headliners Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett, Other musicians include Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Jo Dee Messina, Megan Moroney, Lily Rose and more. Three-day passes run from $269 to $1,169. The festival is located at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront between 8th and 3rd streets. The new outdoor concert series runs from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day. beachitfestival.com

A person walks through the "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," at the McAllen Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in McAllen, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP) (Delcia Lopez/AP)

Beyond Van Gogh — The Immersive Experience

July 6 – Sept. 2: See works of one of the Old World’s masters in a whole new way at Beyond Van Gogh — The Immersive Experience. The nation’s largest touring exhibit opens at the Virginia Beach Convention Center for the summer. The immersive environment puts visitors in the heart of 300 of the master’s works shown across 30,000 square feet of displays accompanied by a musical score. beyondvangogh.com

La Fiesta Virginia Beach

June 16 – 17: Mix together authentic food, cultural costumes and lively music and you get La Fiesta Virginia Beach, a two-day celebration of all things Latino. Talent includes singers Jose Alberto “El Canario,” Rubby Perez, Diveana and more. The festival is located oceanfront at 29th Street. Tickets cost $5. beacheventsvb.com

East Coast Surfing Championships

Aug. 20 - 27: Surfs up! Hang 10 at the 61st Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships. Gather oceanfront at 1st Street Jetty through 9th Street to watch the pros shred waves. Celebrate the surfing lifestyle and watch other competitions like beach volleyball, swimsuit and skateboarding. surfecsc.com

Sand sculptors put the final touches on their works of art at the Oceanfront Sept. 23, 2021, before the judges make their selections during the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot)

Virginia Beach Neptune Festival

Sept. 29 - Oct. 1: Find something that interests you at the 49th anniversary for the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival. Over 225 artists will display their arts and crafts. Marvel as some of the best sand sculptors shape works of art at the International Sand sculpting Championship. Both young and old will compete in the Neptune’s Surfing Classic and Neptune’s Volleyball Tournament. Check out the healthy haven with a free yoga session or let the kids play at Poseidon’s Playground. The free event stretches from 6th Street to 36th Street. neptunefestival.com