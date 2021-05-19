xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Get ready for your vacation or “staycation” with these must-have summer fashions and accessories

Allana Haynes
By
Baltimore Sun
May 19, 2021 10:22 AM
1 PC Strawberry Suit and Hat Set, $48 Wee Chic, Lutherville
Strawberry suit and hat set, $48

Wee Chic, Lutherville

Your little one will look sweet and protected from the sun in this matching strawberry print swimsuit and hat set.

Sailboats Trunk, $49 Wee Chic, Lutherville
Sailboat trunks, $49

Wee Chic, Lutherville

Step out in style with these bold boys’ salmon-colored sailboat print trunks.

Geo arrow gauze wide-leg pant, $78 South Moon Under
Geo arrow gauze wide leg pant, $78

South Moon Under; various locations

Summer style is a breeze in these flowy geometric arrow-print wide-leg pants.

Sun-bleached Floral Shorts, $59.95 South Moon Under
Sun-bleached floral shorts, $59.95

South Moon Under; various locations

Add a pop of print to your summer wardrobe with these sun-bleached floral shorts.

Tropics holo holo tote starburst/white, $64 ish Boutique. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Tropics holo holo tote starburst/white, $64

ish Boutique. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

This reversible tote is like having two bags in one and perfect for a day at the beach. An interior zipper pocket keeps your wallet, phone and keys secure.

Gaga collection black/dark smoke sunglasses, $20.99 ish Boutique. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Gaga collection black/dark smoke sunglasses, $20.99

ish Boutique. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Oversized aviator studded sunglasses offer 100% UV protection and are created to be stylish and affordable.

Classic face organic sunscreen lotion SPF 50, $32 About Faces Day Spa and Salon
Classic face organic sunscreen lotion SPF 50, $32

About Faces Day Spa and Salon; various locations

Be kind to your skin and protect against aging caused by the sun with this non-greasy 80-minute water-resistant lotion in SPF 50 in white tea fragrance.

