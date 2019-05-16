What's new in the Outer Banks this summer: Restaurants, hotels and a better bridge

Headed to North Carolina’s Outer Banks this summer? Make note of these new developments.

Oregon Inlet bridge

There’s a new $252 million span over Oregon Inlet in Nag’s Head, replacing the aged Bonner Bridge, due to be demolished. The new bridge, begun in 2016, opened in February. It’s 2.8 miles long and peaks 90 feet above the water.

HANDOUT Ashley's Espresso Parlour opened in February in Kill Devil Hills. Ashley's Espresso Parlour opened in February in Kill Devil Hills. (HANDOUT)

Ashley’s Espresso Parlour

A hurry-up coffee shop, this is not. Linger here among art-filled walls, with espressos, frappucinos and lattes and, perhaps, a slice of blueberry crumb cake. You needn’t tie the dog outside; Ashley’s is pet-friendly. Open since February from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

100 E. Helga St., Kill Devil Hills. 252-715-3430.

Picasa / HANDOUT John Yancy Inn in Kill Devil Hills opens in May. John Yancy Inn in Kill Devil Hills opens in May. (Picasa / HANDOUT)

John Yancy Inn

Opening in May, the onetime Four Seasons Hotel has been remodeled to include a breakfast room and new walkways to the beach. Free continental breakfast and pet-friendly rooms available.

2009 S. Virginia Dare Trail, Milepost 10, Kill Devil Hills. 800-367-5941. outerbanksnchotel.com.

Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill

Shrimp and corn chowder? Jalapeno maple-glazed roast duck? This stuff never washed up onshore. Opened in April, Shipwrecks has southern comfort food, too, like hush puppies and cornbread, plus seafood galore.

4020 N. Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk. 252-261-7800. shipwrecksobx.com

Towneplace Suites by Marriott

June is the target date for this beachside hotel, whose suites will have kitchens, ergonomic workstations and flat-panel Netflix-capable TVs. That’s in addition to a fitness center and heated indoor pool.

2028 S. Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills. 252-457-2190. marriott.com

HANDOUT Woo Casa Kitchen opened in April in Nags Head. Woo Casa Kitchen opened in April in Nags Head. (HANDOUT)

Woo Casa Kitchen

The eclectic menu of this restaurant, which opened in April, features Asian rice bowls, Hawaiian tuna poke, tacos and buffalo sliders. Plus vegan offerings, fresh seafood and hand-cut fries.

5000 S. Croatan Highway, Milepost 14, Nags Head. 252-715-0089. woocasakitchen.com.

mike.klingaman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/MikeKlingaman