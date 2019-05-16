Festivals, fireworks and more events in the Outer Banks this summer

Save the dates for these summer events in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Outer Banks Tiny Home Festival

June 8-9 Thinking of downsizing? Check out this two-day tiny home showcase. Tour (or turn around in) display homes. Chat with tiny home owners and builders. $10 ($15 for both days). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

6800 S. Croatan Highway, Nags Head. 252-473-2138. outerbanks.org

Sunset 5k & Carolina Pig Pickin’

June 20 Run, jog or walk the 5k that starts and ends at Jennette’s Pier, then enjoy the post-race party of pork barbecue, potato salad and sweet tea. $38 (less for military and kids). 6:30 p.m.

7223 S. Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head. 252-489-8239. theobxrunningcompany.com.

HANDOUT

Town of Manteo Fourth of July Fireworks

July 4 An all-day festival featuring music, kids’ games, a parade, an apple pie contest, a cornhole tournament and a watermelon-eating contest. Fireworks set off at dark on a barge in Shallowbag Bay.

Downtown Manteo waterfront. 252-473-2133. townofmanteo.com.

OBX Watermelon Festival

Aug. 1 Melon-eating and seed-spitting contests mark this juicy event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also face painting, tie-dye shirt making, a waterslide and crafts. Free admission, but you pay to eat and play.

3933 S. Croatan Highway, Nags Head. 252-473-2138. outerbanks.org.

OBX Pirate Festival

Aug. 14-15 Visit a living history pirate encampment, have your picture taken with mermaids and attend a scallywag school (space limited) where kids learn to talk like a pirate. 10 a.m. Free.

3933 S. Croatan Highway, Nags Head. 877-359-8447. jockeysridgecrossinhg.com.

Surfalorus Film Festival

Sept. 19-21 A free binge watch of surf-related films (shorts, features, documentaries) completed in the last two years. Screenings at Dowdy Park in Nags Head (Sept. 19), Dare County Arts Council in Manteo (Sept. 20) and the Outer Banks Brewing Station in Kill Devil Hills (Sept. 21). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each night.

252-473 5558. darearts.org/surfalorusfilmfestival.

The Lost Colony’s Wine & Culinary Festival

Sept. 28 Roanoke Island bills itself as the “home to America’s oldest known cultivated grapevine.” Sample wines of international vintners and fine food amid 18th century costumed characters and music. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. General admission $60, VIP $85.

1409 National Park Drive, Manteo. 252-473-2127. tlcwinefest.com.

mike.klingaman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/MikeKlingaman