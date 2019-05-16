What's new in Ocean City: A selfie attraction, a ninja obstacle course and more 2019 updates

Here’s what’s new in Ocean City, Md. this summer:

Around town

Barriers at the boardwalk

A new addition on the Ocean City boardwalk is aimed at making it safer. Pedestrians this summer will see permanent barriers installed at 26 entry points to prevent unwanted traffic and possible attacks.

HANDOUT Use oversized props to snap some social media-worthy pics at Selfie Fantasy, Ocean City's first immersive selfie experience. Use oversized props to snap some social media-worthy pics at Selfie Fantasy, Ocean City's first immersive selfie experience. (HANDOUT)

Selfie Fantasy

Snap some Instagram-worthy pics at Ocean City’s first immersive selfie-inspired experience. $20 for adults (with discounted rates for children) for 60 to 90 minutes to take as many photos as they can with oversized props in multiple themed rooms. The venue was slated to open in May.

14 Worcester St., Ocean City. selfiefantasy.com.

Woodward WreckTangle

Just a short walk from the Boardwalk and beach adjacent, to the Ocean City Skatepark, is a new “Ninja Warrior”-style obstacle course built for kids and adults of all ability levels. The challenge course, which features 10 obstacles, was slated to open in late April.

3rd Street and Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City. campwoodward.com.

Flagship Cinemas Ocean City

Flagship Premium Cinemas is a new first-run movie theater opening in May at White Marlin Mall in West Ocean City. The theater will boast auditoriums with electric reclining seats.

12641 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City. flagshipcinemas.com/oceancitycomingsoon.html.

Restaurants

Casita Linda

Located in the Monte Carlo Hotel, this new Mexican bakery and cafe opened this spring, bringing traditional Mexican baked goods, coffee, breakfast foods and lunch to the area. Offerings include tortas, chorizo, quesadillas, salads, tarts and new fruity drinks.

218 North Baltimore Ave., Ocean City. facebook.com/casitalindaoc

Lucky Anchor Bar and Grill

A new beach bar and grill with an Irish twist, Lucky Anchor Bar and Grill opened in March, offering a casual atmosphere with a stage and dance floor for live entertainment.

501 S. Baltimore Ave., Ocean City. 410-390-3905. facebook.com/pg/luckyanchorbargrill.

Taphouse Tavern

Taphouse Tavern is taking over the previous location of Kirby’s Red Onion, marking its fourth Ocean City location. The restaurant features a draft list of rotating seasonal beers and casual Maryland cuisine.

13729 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. 410-390-7845. octaphouses.com.

Hotels

Aloft Ocean City

The new pet-friendly 120-room bayside hotel features a bar with live music, a splash pool, free Wi-Fi, walk-in showers, signature coffee in every room and more.

4501 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. 443-373-0800. marriott.com.

Hampton Inn and Suites Ocean City West

Located just across from outlets, the new Hampton Inn and Suites Ocean City West offers comfortable rooms and suites with microwaves and mini-fridges, in addition to an indoor swimming pool and a fitness center.

12708 Ocean Gateway Highway, Ocean City. 410-213-2500. hamptoninn3.hilton.com.

HANDOUT A Michael Kors store was slated to open at the Ocean City Outlets in May. A Michael Kors store was slated to open at the Ocean City Outlets in May. (HANDOUT)

Michael Kors outlet

Outlets Ocean City was slated to open a new Michael Kors store in May, adding to its roster of more than 30 brands, including Under Armour, Coach and J. Crew.

Outlets Ocean City, 12741 Ocean Gateway, Suite 790, Ocean City. 410-213-7898. outletsoceancity.com.