Summer events in Ocean City, Md.: Surf Fest, OC Air Show, fireworks and more

Mark your calendar for Ocean City’s most anticipated events of the summer:

Baltimore Ravens Roosts Ocean City Parade

June 1 Watch cheerleaders, mascots, bands, floats and more from Baltimore Ravens Roosts in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania as they march and show pride for their football team. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Free.

Baltimore Avenue between 19th and 26th streets, Ocean City. 410-544-8200. councilrr.com.

Tommy Vach / HANDOUT A contestant competes for the top prize in the Ocean City Surf Fest in 2018. A contestant competes for the top prize in the Ocean City Surf Fest in 2018. (Tommy Vach / HANDOUT)

OC Surf Fest

June 7-9 Ocean City Surf Club’s biggest event of the year features surfing-themed events throughout the weekend and features competitors from all over the country going head to head in a contest at the 37th Street Beach. Free to spectators.

37th Street Beach, Ocean City. ocsurfclub.org.

Ocean City Car and Truck Show

June 8-9 Get out of the heat and take a look at some cool rides at the 19th annual auto show. $20 tickets include entry to the show and all live entertainment. $10 for children 12 and under and seniors. Free for ages seven and under.

Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. 443-366-5944. occarshow.com.

OC Air Show

June 15-16 The Blue Angels return to headline the 2019 OC Air Show, which also features the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Viper Demo Team showing off their skills above 16th Street Beach. Tickets for the “drop zone” are $21 for adults and $13 for children ages 6-12.

16th Street Beach, Ocean City. 321-395-3110. ocairshow.com.

Donna Whalen / HANDOUT Firefighters take part in a parade during the annual Maryland State Firemen's Association convention in 2018. Firefighters take part in a parade during the annual Maryland State Firemen's Association convention in 2018. (Donna Whalen / HANDOUT)

Maryland State Firemen’s Association Parade

June 19 Watch fire apparatus, floats, marching units, majorettes and live music performances make their way down the streets of Ocean City as part of the annual convention and parade for the state Firemen's Association. The event starts at 1 p.m. Free.

Baltimore Avenue from 15th Street to 30th Street, Ocean City. 443-532-1416. msfa.org.

Jellyfish Festival

June 21-23 Music from Styx, Newsboys and Ballyhoo! headline this three-day inaugural festival that also brings a motocross show, a frisbee tournament and other fun to the beach in Ocean City. $49.

Somerset Street on the beach, North of the pier, Ocean City. 410-251-4923. jellyfishfestival.com.

HANDOUT Ernie Satchel demonstrates a lesson during the 2018 Clay-a-palooza event at the OC Center for the Arts in Ocean City. Ernie Satchel demonstrates a lesson during the 2018 Clay-a-palooza event at the OC Center for the Arts in Ocean City. (HANDOUT)

Clay-a-palooza

June 22-23 Join the Art League of Ocean City and the Clay Guild of the Eastern Shore for a weekend of free fun including an artisan marketplace, demonstrations, kids activities and bowl-making sessions. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OC Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. Bayside, Ocean City. 410-524-9433. artleagueofoceancity.org.

July 4th Concert and Fireworks

July 4 Celebrate the nation’s birthday on the beach with music and fireworks for all ages. The celebration stars with free concerts at 8 p.m. and firework shows at 9:30 p.m. at both the beach on N. Division Street and at Northside Park.

N. Division St. beach and at Northside Park, Ocean City. 410-250-0125. ococean.com.

Ocean City Tuna Tournament

July 12-14 Travel down to the docks and watch the excitement as fish are weighed at the Ocean City Tuna Tournament. The event features live entertainment and free admission.

Ocean City Fishing Center, 12940 Inlet Isle Lane, Ocean City. 410-213-1121. octunatournament.com.

OC Beach Patrol Crew Competition

July 28 Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguards compete against one another in events that demonstrate their athletic skills. The event is free to watch and kicks off at 6:45 p.m.

North Division Street Beach, Ocean City. 410-289-7556. oceancitymd.gov.

Children’s Day on the Bay

Aug. 5 The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum hosts its annual festival for families on the bay at Sunset Park from noon to 3 p.m. The free event features live animals, educational activities, games, crafts and live music.

Sunset Park, 700 S. Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. 410-289-4991. ocmuseum.org.

Artists Paint OC: Plein Air Event

Aug. 7-11 Watch artists at work as they set up their easels along the boardwalk, bay and beaches; attend a wet paint show and watch a “quick draw” race. Free.

OC Center for the Arts, 502 9th St., Ocean City. 410-524-9433. artleagueofoceancity.org.

Ocean City Jeep Week

Aug. 22-25 Check out early-morning beach crawls, a beach sand course and new Jeeps. $10.

Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. 443-366-5944. oceancityjeepweek.com.

The Ocean City Sportsman Expo

Sept. 6-8 This inaugural consumer show brings together all things hunting, fishing, boating and more. $12 for general admission, $7 for those 12 and under, and $7 for military.

Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. ocmdsportsmanexpo.com.

Flounder Pounder

Sept. 8 The one-day flounder fishing tournament features a kid-friendly opportunity catch fish or watch fish come in. The tournament is free to watch, with rentals available for those who wish to fish on a skiff, skimmer or pontoon from the marina.

Bahia Marina, 2107 Herring Way, Ocean City. 410-289-7438. bahiamarina.com.

Sand Castle Home Tour

Sept. 19-20 This self-guided tour features 10 homes in the Ocean City area. They’ll include oceanfront and bayside residences, family homes and beach retreats. $30 for both days.

OC Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. Bayside, Ocean City. 410-524-9433. artleagueofoceancity.org.

Sunfest

Sept. 19-22 Spend four days outside at Ocean City’s annual festival filled with arts and crafts, food, hayrides, kids’ activities and entertainment. Music headliners include Who’s Bad (a Michael Jackson tribute), Granger Smith, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Free.

The Inlet Lot, 809 S Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City. 410-250-0125. oceancitymd.gov.

HANDOUT Visitors enjoy the live entertainment at the Wine on the Beach event in Ocean City. Visitors enjoy the live entertainment at the Wine on the Beach event in Ocean City. (HANDOUT)

Wine on the Beach

Sept. 27 and 28 The 25th annual wine fest features Maryland wineries in addition to micro-brewed beers, local food, arts and crafts and local and regional live music. $35 for adults over 21, $15 for those 13 to 20, and free for children 12 and under. Those under the age of 21 must be accompanied by an adult.