Things to do in Ocean City, Md. — other than go to the beach

When the weather doesn’t cooperate or you’re just sick of the sun and sand, try one of these activities:

Outlets Ocean City

Get out of the heat or rain and shop more than 30 brands not far from the beach at Outlets Ocean City. The outlets feature a “deal of the day” on their website for those looking for an extra discount.

12741 Ocean Gateway, West Ocean City. 410-213-7898. outletsoceancity.com.

Sun & Surf Cinema

Kick back in a reclining seat and watch the latest movies steps away from the beach. Sun & Surf Cinema has a newly renovated lobby and features special events such as monthly classic movies, Met Opera Live and Bolshoi Ballet performances on the big screen.

Sun & Surf Cinema, 14301 Coastal Highway, Ocean City.

Flashback Old Time Photos

Pose in period costumes from the 1840s to 1930s with historic props for a souvenir photo in an antique-style frame. Character options include a cowboy, Civil War general, Victorian lady, French maid and more.

17 N. Atlantic Ave. and 306 S, Atlantic Ave., Ocean City. 410-289-2598. oldtimephotos.com.

Christopher Trimper / HANDOUT Marty's Playland features a full arcade and games like Skee Ball right off of the boardwalk. Marty's Playland features a full arcade and games like Skee Ball right off of the boardwalk. (Christopher Trimper / HANDOUT)

Marty’s Playland

With one of the largest game and prize selections in Ocean City, Marty’s Playland has a full arcade featuring video and redemption games. The attraction opened in the 1940s and offers games on vintage and antique machines mixed with modern and technologically advanced machines.

5 Worcester St., Ocean City. 410-289-7271. martysplayland.com.

Ocean Lanes Bowling

Enjoy a game of 10-pin bowling seven days a week. The lanes offer bumper bowling, a snack bar, beers and wine, and bowling leagues.

115 72nd St., Ocean City. 410-524-7550. oceanlanesocmd.com.

Old Pro Golf indoor courses

Want to play a game of mini golf but don’t want to be outside? Old Pro Golf offers two indoor mini golf courses: an undersea adventure-themed course on 68th Street and a safari-themed course on 136th Street.

Undersea Adventure Indoor Golf Course, 6801 Coastal Highway, Ocean City; 410-524-2645. Safari Indoor Golf Course, 13603 Coastal Highway, Ocean City; 443-664-6860. oldprogolf.com.

The Casino at Ocean Downs

There’s a lot to do to keep busy at the Casino at Ocean Downs including 900 Hot Slots, harness racing and special events and performances. The casino is a short drive inland and open seven days a week, 365 days a year.

10218 Racetrack Road, Berlin. 410-641-0600. oceandowns.com.

HANDOUT Slides and bouncy houses at Beach Bounce in Ocean City. Slides and bouncy houses at Beach Bounce in Ocean City. (HANDOUT)

Beach Bounce Delmarva

An indoor amusement facility for children ages 2 through 12, Beach Bounce Delmarva offers a lounge for parents with a 360-degree view of the play zone, a snack bar, party rooms, moon bounces, an interactive floor play area, kids’ exercise equipment, an arcade and more.

9936 Stephen Decatur Highway, Ocean City. 410-390-5949. beachbouncedelmarva.com.

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not

Enjoy “eye-popping” exhibits and the opportunity to pose with “the world’s tallest man” and lose yourself in mind-boggling visual illusions – including a shrunken head – at this indoor attraction.

401 S. Atlantic Ave., Ocean City. 410-289-5600. ripleys.com/oceancity.

Escape Room Ocean City

Escape from a room by following a series of mysterious clues in this live-action escape game. The clues lead visitors on a journey to open locks and find their way out with a 60-minute time limit.

11805 Coastal Highway, Unit I, Ocean City. 443-856-9241. escapomania.com.

Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum

Travel back in time and learn about the heroic surfmen of the United States Life-Saving Service through exhibits and programs for all ages.

813 S. Atlantic Ave., Ocean City. 410-289-4991. ocmuseum.org.

Art League of Ocean City Exhibit and Receptions

Check out the work of local and regional artists at the Art League of Ocean City. The gallery has special receptions on the first Friday of each month as well as workshops for artists of all ages and skill levels.

502 94th St., Ocean City. 410-524-9433. artleagueofoceancity.org.

Indoor sports at Northside Park

Set up a game at the indoor sports arena at Northside Park. The facility features two full gymnasiums and four indoor basketball courts. The gyms can also be used for volleyball or indoor soccer.

125th St., Ocean City. 410-250-0125. oceancitymd.gov.

Delmarva Discovery Museum

This living museum includes immersive exhibits that take visitors on a journey through Delmarva and the Cypress Swamp. The 16,000-square-foot, 1920s-era building houses exhibits, a museum store and a classroom. One of its most popular exhibits is the Wally Gordon River Otter Habitat where two playful otters, Mac and Tuck, frolic in their 6,000-gallon aquarium.

2 Market St., Pocomoke City. 410-957-9933. delmarvadiscoverycenter.org.

OC Town Center Midtown Boardwalk

The center connects iconic Ocean City retail stores including Kite Loft, Atlantic Gold Jewelers, Ron Jon Surf Shop, Summer House Trading Co. and more. There are also several restaurants for visitors to check out, from Longboard Cafe to SweetFrog Froyo and more.

67th Street and Coastal Highway, Bayside, Ocean City. 443-880-2341.

The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art

Located next to Schumaker Pond in Salisbury, the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art features a large collection of decorative and antique decoys. The museum was named in honor of Stephen and Menuel Ward, who pioneered the transition of carving decoys from a working tool to an expressive wildfowl sculpture.

909 S. Schumaker Drive, Salisbury. 410-742-4988. wardmuseum.org.

Seacrets Distilling Co.

The first distillery opened in Worcester County since the end of Prohibition in 1933, Seacrets Distilling Co. invites visitors to travel back in time to the Prohibition-era for a behind-the-barrels tour of how the spirits are made.

111 49th St., Ocean City. 410-524-2669. seacretsdistilling.com.

Ocean City Performing Arts Center

Located in the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, this state-of-the-art theater offers intimate setting for concerts, musicals, dance performances and more.

4001 Coastal Highway, Convention Center, Ocean City. 410-289-2800. ocmdperformingartscenter.com.

Sandy Gillis / HANDOUT Creative Day Spa features a Caribbean atmosphere with accents of bamboo and palm trees. Creative Day Spa features a Caribbean atmosphere with accents of bamboo and palm trees. (Sandy Gillis / HANDOUT)

Creative Day Spa

Creative Day Spa features a relaxing, Caribbean atmosphere with accents of bamboo and palm trees in two locations. In the area for more than 30 years, it’s the longest-tenured salon/spa in Ocean City.