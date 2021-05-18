Guide to the Outer Banks for summer 2021: What’s new

From a retail store in Kill Devil Hills to a newly returned fig festival in Ocracoke, here’s what to do in the Outer Banks this summer.
National Park Service app: Discover the natural abundance offered at the Outer Banks with audio walking tours available on the new National Park Service mobile app. Created by park rangers with visitors in mind, the app provides up-to-date information about all 423 national parks, including Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial. You can even download maps and tours ahead of time. Download in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. apps.apple.com/us/app/national-park-service/id1549226484
Check out a shipwreck: The Outer Banks is sometimes called “the graveyard of the Atlantic,” with hundreds of shipwrecks dating from the Civil War to well into the 20th century. See them up close and personal by visiting the Roanoke Island Outfitters and Dive Center, where you can scuba dive or simply snorkel your way around some shipwrecks of the 1920s. Roanoke Island Outfitters and Dive Center, 627 US Hwy 64, Manteo. 252-473-1356. obxdiveshop.com
Visit the Fig Festival at the reopened Ocracoke Preservation Museum: Close out the summer in the southern parts of the Outer Banks with the Fig Festival, Aug. 5-7. The event, which is back in-person on the grounds of the Ocracoke Preservation Society Museum, offers live music plus booths selling everything from fig trees to cake to preserves. Featuring guest chef, TV’s Vivian Howard. 49 Water Plant Road, Ocracoke. facebook.com/Ocracoke-Fig-Festival-219835915550938
Fresh Designs and Co.: Vacation can be a time for a fresh start. For inspiration, head over to Fresh Designs and Co. in Kill Devil Hills, where you can purchase Mom jeans, Dad jeans, clothes for kids and even plants and refurbished furniture to give your home base a pick-me-up. 3105 N. Croatan Highway, Kill Devil Hills. 712-540-8116. facebook.com/fresh designs and company