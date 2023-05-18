Guide to New Jersey beaches for summer 2023: Not to miss

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

NEW

ISLAND Water Park at Showboat

Set to open this summer, the indoor water park will feature state of the art surf machines for real life size waves. A retractable glass-pane roof will cover the park to make it a year-round destination. Have fun exploring a variety of pools, lazy rivers, water slides along with shops and restaurants. 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey. islandwaterparkac.com

North Beach Mini Golf

Enjoy 18 holes of miniature golf. Located a few blocks from the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City. After a round of golf, rent a bike and peddle along the boardwalk. 120 Euclid Ave., Atlantic City, New Jersey. 609-246-7183. northbeachminigolf.com

Events

Ocean City Flower Show

June 2-4: See beautiful commercial, amateur and children’s displays at the Music Pier. Show times are Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, New Jersey. For tickets and information go to, facebook.com/OceanCityNJVacation

(L-R) Kevin Rheault, Ken Casey and James Lynch of Dropkick Murphys on stage in Oslo, Norway. The group will perform at The Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival on June 3. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

The Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival

June 3-4: The festival returns to Bader Field for two days of great music, tasty beers and off-the-wall activities with a fun carnival vibe. Beer enthusiasts will have the chance to compare classics and sample new releases from over 120 breweries. The festival will feature The Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. enjoy music from 311. Bader Field, 545 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City, New Jersey. General admission tickets are $65. No one under the age of 21 will be admitted. acbeerfest.com/

Darius Rucker is one of the headliners of the four day Barefoot Country Music Fest in June in Wildwood. (Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Barefoot Country Music Fest

June 15-18: The Barefoot Country Music Fest is poised to be the Northeast’s largest outdoor country music festival. This four-day event will host over 30 of country music’s biggest stars and up-and-comers on multiple stages on the beach at Lincoln Avenue in Wildwood between the famous Morey’s Piers. Headliners include Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, Michael Ray, Lainey Wilson and more. For more details, concert lineup or tickets, visit barefootcountrymusicfest.com

Fourth of July fireworks

July 4: Kite flying competition at 7 p.m. followed by entertainment on the beach next to the Music Pier and a spectacular boardwalk fireworks display tops off the evening at 9 p.m. Ocean City Boardwalk, 8th & Boardwalk, Ocean City, New Jersey. oceancityvacation.com

NJ State BBQ Championship & Anglesea Blues Festival

July 14-16: Mouth watering ribs, chicken, brisket and pork, masterfully marinated and seasoned, then smoked for hours to perfection. Experience the best in barbecue and Blues at this three day festival held at 2nd and Olde New Jersey avenues and surrounding pubs in North Wildwood. Event features live cooking demonstrations, food and top regional and national blues acts on a free main stage. Friday, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 609-523-6565 or visit NJBBQ.com or angleseablues.com for a detailed schedule of events.

Festival Playero

Aug. 11-12: Enjoy two days of Latin music and cuisine during the 3rd annual Festival Playero festival in Wildwood. Entertainment includes El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Raul Acosta & Oro Solido, Brenda K. Starr, and more There will also be authentic Latin food plus a cash bar with wine and beer. Friday features an All White Party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Morey’s Piers PigDog Beach Bar. Saturday features the main event, the concert on the beach, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Spicer Avenue Beach. Adult general admission is $59.99 and $29.99 for children. festivalplayerowildwood.com