New in Myrtle Beach this summer, resorts, Topgolf and a brewery liven up the scene

Taking a vacation to Myrtle Beach this summer? Make note of these new developments.

The Simpsons in 4D

“Simpsons” fans – don’t have a cow, man! Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa now permanently reside in the Broadway at the Beach entertainment complex. Along with an immersive film theater and themed lobby that opened in March, is the famous Kwik E-Mart convenience store, where fans can experience a heat-lamp hot dog, Lard Lad donut and other “Simpsons”-themed souvenirs.

1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach. 843-444-3200. broadwayatthebeach.com.

VisitMyrtleBeach / Handout Broadway at the Beach now includes a "Simpsons"-themed 4-D theater and Kwik-E-Mart. Broadway at the Beach now includes a "Simpsons"-themed 4-D theater and Kwik-E-Mart. (VisitMyrtleBeach / Handout)

Grand Strand Art Trail

Spanning 60 miles from Calabash, N.C., to Georgetown, S.C., this trail, which was launched last summer, showcases 18 of the region’s most active galleries and artsy restaurants. The trail is detailed on an easy-to-follow map available at the Myrtle Beach Airport Welcome Center, the Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center and online.

theartsgrandstrand.org

South Bay Inn and Suites

Boasting Myrtle Beach Boardwalk’s only indoor waterpark, the new resort offers guests daily family-friendly activities, breakfast, a poolside tiki bar, and a collection of efficiencies, suites and two-bedroom accommodations. From $215.

520 North Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. 833-585-5251. southbayinnandsuites.com.

TheBlvd

Flanked by glass walls and open-air breezeways, TheBlvd recently opened its 55,000-square-foot oceanfront complex of specialty shops and restaurants, including the rockin’ Tin Roof, a live music venue.

1410 Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. theblvdmyrtle.com.

Dockside Village

Anchored by Lulu’s restaurant (owned by musician Jimmy Buffett’s sister, Lucy), Dockside Village is a new Intracoastal Waterway-fronting boardwalk district within North Myrtle Beach’s Barefoot Landing shopping and entertainment complex. The new venues include Kentucky Mist Distillery, a variety of themed eateries and outdoor entertainment.

4898 Highway 17 S., North Myrtle Beach. 843-272-8349. bflanding.com.

VisitMyrtleBeach / Handout Topgolf opened a high-tech golfing complex in Myrtle Beach on March 1. Topgolf opened a high-tech golfing complex in Myrtle Beach on March 1. (VisitMyrtleBeach / Handout)

Topgolf

On March 1 Myrtle Beach gained its first Topgolf, a high-tech golf complex, featuring climate-controlled hitting bays, micro-chipped balls revealing scoring and accuracy, plus bars and dining.

2850 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 843-945-3318, topgolf.com/us/myrtle-beach

Ocean Enclave

Hilton Grand Vacations has opened this oceanfront high-rise luxury hotel of 330 one-to-three-bedroom units outfitted with kitchens, living areas and balconies, along with two pools and resort activities. From $265.

1600 Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. 407-465-2638. hiltongrandvacations.com/south-carolina/ocean-enclave-hgvc

Independent Republic Brewing Co.

Myrtle Beach’s newest brewery opened in April. Award-winning brewmaster Sean Taylor’s crowd-pleasing concoctions include Berried Alive, Wheat Chin Music and Buster’s Cherry Stout. The brewery’s pet-friendly beer garden overlooks the waterway, with unobstructed acoustics and views of the summer concert series offered by Landing at the Boathouse next door.

201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., Myrtle Beach. 843-903-2628. facebook.com/Independent-Republic-Brewing-Co-569427470224014