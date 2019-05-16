What not to miss in Myrtle Beach this summer, from country music to crafts shows

Here’s a rundown of the summer’s biggest events in Myrtle Beach, S.C.:

Blue Crab Festival

May 18-19 Think that only Marylanders are hooked on blue crab? Think again. This celebration reels in over 50,000 visitors each year to Little River, a small fishing village just north of Myrtle Beach. Along with cracking crabs, there is live music and more than 250 vendors of food, art, clothing and seafood paraphernalia. $5. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

4460 Minneola Blvd., Little River. 843-249-6604. bluecrabfestival.org

Picasa / HANDOUT Little River's Blue Crab Festival draws more than 50,000 visitors each year. Little River's Blue Crab Festival draws more than 50,000 visitors each year. (Picasa / HANDOUT)

Carolina Country Music Festival

June 6-9 If you can only attend one music fest this summer, the four-day Carolina Country Music Festival is it. With more than 30 headliners, it will stage legendary bands Alabama, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line. A smart wristband serves as your ticket and credit card for food and beverages. Prices vary within packages.

Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, from the boardwalk to Ocean Boulevard. carolinacountrymusicfest.com.

Water Lantern Festival

June 29 In celebration of nature’s beauty and clean water, Myrtle Beach is debuting Water Lantern Festival. Amid live music and food trucks, attendees are invited to design eco-friendly, rice paper lanterns. At 9 p.m., everyone lights and releases their glowing lamps into the water. $25-40. 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Grand Park, 1011 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach. waterlanternfestival.com/myrtlebeach.php

Conway Riverfest

June 29 Folks don’t mind making the 15-mile trek from Myrtle Beach to the uber-popular Conway Riverfest. Antics and events feature a golf-cart parade, live music, an artisan market, a raft race, a slew of original family-friendly activities (like a Jell-O jump!), games and local food vendors. Free festival admission; music stage admission is $5. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Downtown Conway along the Waccamaw River. conwayriverfest.com

Palmetto Festival

July 7 This year, South Carolina’s popular Palmetto Festival is moving from Georgetown to Myrtle Beach. The festival, named for the region’s iconic native fan palm, stages big-name country and bluegrass musical acts (think: Lindsay Beth Harper and Josh Davis, a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice”), 100 food and craft vendors, and a family-friendly Palmetto Paddle Race. Tickets from $10. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Grand Park, 1011 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach.

blackbearandco.com/events-1/palmetto-festival-myrtle-beach

HANDOUT Craftsmen's Classic Art & Craft Festival returns to Myrtle Beach Aug. 2-4. Craftsmen's Classic Art & Craft Festival returns to Myrtle Beach Aug. 2-4. (HANDOUT)

Craftsmen’s Classic Art & Craft Festival

Aug. 2-4 In its 37th year, folks still flock to the Craftsmen’s Classic for original crafts, jewelry, furniture and artworks of hundreds of artisans from around the U.S. The event also stages demonstrations, talks and workshops. $8. 10 a.m.-6 p.m Aug 2-3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 4.

2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach. gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_myrtle_summer.shtml