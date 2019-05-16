Museums, trails and more to keep the family entertained at Myrtle Beach

Want to add some variety to your Myrtle Beach vacation? Check out these local attractions.

Edventure Children’s Museum

A flight simulator and spaceship play area are just two of the extraordinary hands-on adventures at Myrtle Beach’s new 3,000-square-foot museum. Based on concepts of STEM education, these aviation and astronomy exhibits are designed to provide joyful science, technology and math learning experiences. Admission is $8.

3061 Howard Ave., Myrtle Beach. 843-839-0475. edventure.org/myrtle-beach.

VisitMyrtleBeach.com / HANDOUT WonderWorks, an interactive museum masquerading as an indoor amusement park, is situated inside an upside-down building within the Broadway at the Beach entertainment complex. WonderWorks, an interactive museum masquerading as an indoor amusement park, is situated inside an upside-down building within the Broadway at the Beach entertainment complex. (VisitMyrtleBeach.com / HANDOUT)

WonderWorks

This interactive museum masquerading as an indoor amusement park is situated inside an incomprehensible upside-down house within the Broadway at the Beach entertainment complex. The venue features a 6-D extreme motion ride, a glow-in-the-dark ropes course, laser tag and more than 100 interactive exhibits. $28.99 for adults, $18.99 for kids.

1313 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach. 843-626-9962. wonderworksonline.com.

Pinball Museum

$12 allows pinball wizards to play as many games as they can for one hour at Myrtle Beach’s Pinball Museum, opened in 2018. The gallery includes relics dating back to 1976, including “Old Chicago”, “Captain Fantastic and The Brown Dirt Cowboy,” along with such newer bells and bumps as “Jurassic World” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

607 N. 27th Ave., Myrtle Beach. 843-282-9018. myrtlebeachpinballmuseum.org

Myrtle Beach Pinball Museum / HANDOUT Myrtle Beach's Pinball Museum opened in 2018. Myrtle Beach's Pinball Museum opened in 2018. (Myrtle Beach Pinball Museum / HANDOUT)

P. Reynolds by the Ocean

Opened in summer 2018, this music-themed restaurant features live jazz music and “N’awlins” cuisine. Owner Patrice Reynolds, a musician and playwright, orchestrates a different experience each night, ranging from open-mic opps to shows with international recording artists and even play readings.

1212 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. 843-945-8011. preynoldsrestaurantandtheatre.com.

Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum

Amid nonstop kids’ activities and workshops, the art museum’s 11 galleries offer continuously changing exhibitions in every realm of fine art: sculpture, textiles, painting, and photography. Don’t miss the opening day festival of this summer’s Making Waves exhibition (June 23), featuring surf art workshops. Free admission.

3100 South Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. 843-238-2510. myrtlebeachartmuseum.org

Carl Kerridge Photography / HANDOUT Myrtle Beach's Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum offers continuously changing exhibits. Myrtle Beach's Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum offers continuously changing exhibits. (Carl Kerridge Photography / HANDOUT)

Wheels of Yesteryear

For gear-heads and fans of American muscle cars, Wheels of Yesteryear is a museum showcasing vintage-car enthusiast Paul Cummings’ private collection of American-made automobiles and trucks. Crowd favorites include a 1960 Buick Wildcat convertible (purportedly one of 1,900 produced), a 1965 cherry-red Pontiac GTO and a 1971 Plymouth "Hemi" Barracuda convertible. Admission is $10.

413 Hospitality Lane, Myrtle Beach. 843-903-4774. facebook.com/WheelsofYesteryear.

Horry County Bike and Run Park

Also known as The Hulk, this single-track 7-mile trail — laden with switchbacks, hills and a river to traverse — winds between Carolina Forest and the Intracoastal Waterway. The mesmerizing coastal landscape along the route wondrously changes from dense green forest to hard-packed sandy terrain. Leashed pets are welcome.

Frontage Road, B-2, Myrtle Beach. facebook.com/CarolinaForestBikeandRunPark.

Brookgreen Gardens

Residing within a 9100-acre coastal preserve, the circa-1931 Brookgreen Gardens claims to be the East Coast’s oldest and largest public botanical sculpture garden. Also on premises are South Carolina’s only accredited zoo and low-country creek boat tours around former plantations. Don’t miss taking a self-guided tour of nearby Atalaya Castle, the winter home of the gardens’ developers, industrialist Archer Huntington and his sculptor wife, Anna. $18 for adults, $10 for kids 4-10.

1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet. 843-235-6000. brookgreen.org.

Hopsewee Plantation

The circa-1735 home at Hopsewee Plantation was the birthplace of Thomas Lynch Jr., a signer of the Declaration of Independence. There’s much to see and learn touring this low country rice plantation, including two slave cabins. The present-day owners, who reside in the home, are devoted to its historic preservation and also operate a tearoom onsite. $17.50 for adults, $7.50 for kids 5-17.

494 Hopsewee Road, Georgetown. hopsewee.com.