What's new at the Jersey Shore: Hotels, restaurants and an ax-throwing attraction

Headed to the Jersey Shore this summer? Take note of these new developments.

Higher costs for rentals

Airbnb users and summer home renters in New Jersey will likely pay more this year because of an 11.625 percent tax that went into effect last year. Although prices can be higher in places with a local occupancy tax, the new taxes are not charged on rentals booked through a licensed real estate broker.

Beach Box storage rental

New this summer, the Borough of Wildwood Crest and the City of Wildwood will offer a Beach Box storage rental system. Each 4-foot-by-4-foot box can store chairs, umbrellas and coolers. Reservations are on a first-come, first served basis. Boxes cost $75 for a week or $400 for the season, which runs from May 26 until Sept. 3).

wildwoodbeachboxes.com

Lokal Hotel Cape May

The eight-suite apartment-style hotel opening this summer boasts “invisible service,” meaning that there is no front desk and no onsite staff. Instead, the hotel uses technology, from automated check-in to in-room iPads with service-driven apps for food takeout and alcohol delivery. With advance notice, guests can interact with real people to check them in and answer questions.

5 Stockton Place, Cape May. 267-702-4345. staylokal.com

Santucci’s Pizza Ocean City

The Philadelphia-based chain known for its square-shaped pizza is set to open in Ocean City around Memorial Day weekend. In addition to the pies, try the short-rib gravy fries with provolone whiz, the coconut shrimp and the side meatballs.

944 Boardwalk, Ocean City. 267-587-4992 ext. 7. santuccispizza.com/santuccis-ocean-city

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Part of the Tennessee Avenue Renaissance Project, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall boasts 40 craft beers on draft and more than 60 in bottles and cans. Opened in November, the hall serves elevated pub cuisine that makes for a good pairing. And you can make a night of it there with a number of musical acts performing throughout the week.

133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-541-4099. tennesseeavenuebeerhall.com

Ocean Resort Casino / HANDOUT Ocean Resort Casino recently added 200 slot machines and new retail offerings. Ocean Resort Casino recently added 200 slot machines and new retail offerings. (Ocean Resort Casino / HANDOUT)

Ocean Resort Casino

The former Revel has already experienced growth in less than a year since its opening with the addition of 200 slot machines and new retail shops. The Shops at The Row include Ocean’s Wine and Spirits store and the newly expanded Flying Point Surf Shop and Gift Redemption Center.

500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 1-866-506-2326. theoceanac.com

Flying Hatchets

The hatchet-throwing attraction for ages 16 and older is expected to open in Wildwoods early this summer. It’s pretty simple: Two participants compete at a time. Points are totaled for each ax that sticks the target. Guests are permitted to bring their own beer and wine, but hard alcohol is prohibited.

4004 Boardwalk, Wildwood. flyinghatchets.com

