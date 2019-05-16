Summer events at the Jersey Shore: International Kite Festival, Wu-Tang Clan concert and more

Save the dates for the Jersey Shore’s most anticipated events of the summer:

International Kite Festival

May 25-27 The free three-day festival includes a kite sales tent, large inflatable kites, sport kite demonstrations, team flying and family games. The festivities culminate on Monday with the World Indoor Kite Competition inside the Wildwoods Convention Center.

4600 Ocean Ave., Wildwood. 732-822-4884. skyfestivals.com

Kevin James

May 26 You know the lovable comedian from CBS comedies “King of Queens” and “Kevin Can Wait.” He will bring his comedic talents to Borgata Casino at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $59-$129.

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 609-317-1000. theborgata.com

Babyface

June 8 The 11-time Grammy Award-winning producer and R&B crooner known for “Whip Appeal,” “Soon As I Get Home,” and "For the Cool in You" will set the mood at Tropicana Casino. $55 to $75 for the 8 p.m. performance.

Tropicana Casino, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-340-4000. tropicana.net

Cape May Restaurant Week

June 2-9 More than 20 restaurants — including the renowned Washington Inn and Merion Inn — participate in the eight-day event when customers can get an appetizer, entree and dessert for $35 per person.

cmrestaurantweek.com

The Wu-Tang Clan will perform at the Borgata in Atlantic City on June 15.

Wu-Tang Clan

June 15 The New York City-native hardcore rap group known for 90s hits like "C.R.E.A.M." and “Protect Ya Neck” will bring their gritty style to the Borgata. $89 to $129 for the standing-room-only concert at 8 p.m..

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 609-317-1000. theborgata.com

Adam Sandler

June 21 The SNL alum and comedic movie star will bring his standup routine to the Atlantic City for an evening of adult humor. $69 to $139 for the 8 p.m. event.

Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-449-1000. hardrockhotels.com/atlantic-city

Diana Ross

June 29 “The Boss” will sashay into the Borgata with an expected medley of her greatest hits from The Supremes and her solo career. The singer is known for her wardrobe and overall opulence matched with chart-topping hits (“Baby Love” and “Upside Down”). $71 to $121 for the 8 p.m. concert.

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 609-317-1000. theborgata.com

Tim McGraw will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on June 28 and 29.

Tim McGraw

June 28-29 The Louisiana native country crooner will perform from his 15 hit albums during two concerts. That hopefully means he’ll roll out hits like "It's Your Love" and “Live Like You Were Dying.” No word weather his wife, Faith Hill, will make an appearance. $99 to $244.

Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-449-1000. hardrockhotels.com/atlantic-city

NJ State BBQ Championship

July 12-14 This celebration of all things ribs, chicken, brisket and pork. The three-day event () will also feature a cooking class headed by Pitmasters Big Moe Cason and BBQ Bob Trudnak where they teach the “Secrets of BBQ” for $20.

201 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-6565. njbbq.com

Mary J. Blige

July 20 Fresh off of the success of her new Netflix show “The Umbrella Academy,” the Oscar nominee and multi-Grammy winner will dazzle with the her array of hip hop soul hits (“Real Love” and “Family Affair”) that have spanned more than three decades. $79 to $149 for the 8 p.m. concert.

Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-449-1000. hardrockhotels.com/atlantic-city

Aerosmith

Aug. 8 The hit rock group known for their monster ballads (“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”) and high energy (“Dude Looks Like a Lady” and “Walk This Way”) will undoubtedly make its presence felt in Atlantic City. $199 to $399 for the 7 p.m. concert.

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 609-317-1000. theborgata.com

Miranda Lambert will perform at the Borgata in Atlantic City on Aug. 31.

Miranda Lambert

Aug. 31 The country music singer and song-writer known for her hits "The House That Built Me" and "Drowns the Whiskey" is the recipient of top Country Music Awards and nominations. Tickets for her 7 p.m. concert range from $99 to $149.

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 609-317-1000. theborgata.com

