Things to do on your Jersey Shore vacation, from Atlantic City to Cape May

When you need a break from the beach, head to one of these Jersey Shore attractions.

African American Heritage Museum

With more than 11,000 artifacts rotating every month, this is the state’s only museum documenting African Americans in the 20th century. Its permanent exhibits include “At Home: Furniture & Fixtures of Early African American Life” and “Portraits of a People,” an exhibit that was donated to the museum after the decades-old portraits were discovered in a crawl space under a house. In addition, the museum has a collection of Atlantic County soldiers’ memorabilia from World War I on display at the All Wars Memorial Building in Atlantic City. $2-$3.

2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-350-6662. aahmsnj.org

Atlantic City Aquarium

Home to more than 100 types of fish and marine animals, including sharks, horseshoe crabs, moray eels, moon jellies, seahorses, diamondback terrapins and more. In addition to spotting "Groman,” the aquarium’s Loggerhead sea turtle, check out the tropical shark touch tank, exotic animal show and daily feedings at the stingray touch tank.

800 N. New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City. 609-348-2880. acaquarium.com

Atlantic City Comedy Club

The recently moved comedy club attracts an array of regional and national comedians. Past talent includes: Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson from Sorry About Last Night; Seaton Smith from “Girls,” “Inside Amy Schumer” and FOX’s “Mulaney”; and Justin Silver from CBS’ “Dogs In The City,” USA’s "The Sinner" and "Law and Order."

Tropicana Casino & Resort, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-318-4494. atlanticcitycomedyclub.com

Anthem Lounge

Attracting an eclectic mix of clientele, the lounge is anchored by a 360-degree cylindrical screen. Bottle service and VIP service and seating are also available for the nightlife hotspot, which is open until 7 a.m.

Tropicana Casino And Resort 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-340-4000. tropicana.net/venue/nightclubs/anthem

Congo Falls Adventure Golf

With three 18-hole golf courses inspired by “King Solomon’s Mines” and “The Lost City,” you’ll be captivated by the courses, which are all indoors and air-conditioned.

1132 Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-398-1211. congofallsgolf.com

Doo Wop Experience Museum

Celebrate the architecture, design, music and pop culture that made the Wildwoods famous during the 1950s and 1960s. From ’50s dinette sets to furniture you would swear came right from your grandparents’ living room, this museum is a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The Neon Sign Garden — located in the front of the museum — is a look at the bright colorful lights and signs made popular during that time.

4500 Ocean Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1975; doowopusa.org/museum/index.html

Hawk Haven Vineyard

One of seven vineyards in Cape May, Hawk Haven’s tasting room is open daily, year-round. Its Classic Wine Tasting includes four whites, three reds and a rose. Premium Wine Tastings are offered on Saturdays in spring and include wines from their limited-production Signature Series collection.

600 South Railroad Ave., Rio Grande. 609-846-7347. hawkhavenvineyard.com

Hereford Inlet Lighthouse

Since the 19th century, the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse has been a symbol of safety and assurance for mariners. Nestled next to a Victorian-style park and gardens, it’s no wonder that the lighthouse has won the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Suburban Greening Award, among others. The lighthouse is open to the public for self-guided and guided tours. Adults $5, 11 years and under $2.

111 N Central Ave., North Wildwood. herefordinletlighthouse.com

Wildwood Historical Museum

Check out some of the biggest names of the Doo Wop era who spent time in the Atlantic City region. From Tony Bennett at the Bolero to the Supremes, Fats Domino, Wayne Newton, who all performed at Riptide, this museum shares pictures and other artifacts from that time.

3907 Pacific Ave. Wildwood. 609-523-0277. wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com

World War II Lookout Tower

Built in 1942, this is the state’s last remaining restorable World War II tower. The site, which has free parking for cars and RVs, is accessible to the public who choose to climb its spiral staircase to reach the top of the tower, where you can view the surounding area for miles. The interior of the tower is adorned with exhibits and historical information as you ascend to the sixth-floor spotting gallery. $3 to $6.

536 Sunset Blvd., Cape May. 609-884-5404. capemaymac.org/world-war-ii-lookout-tower

