What's new at Delaware beaches: Restaurants, kids' activities and more to explore

If you’re headed to the beach in Rehoboth, Lewes or Dewey this summer, keep an eye out for these new rules, restaurants and attractions.

Parking prices in Rehoboth

It’ll cost more to park in Rehoboth Beach. The town has increased the price of weekly permits from $80 to $90, extended the permit season to Sept. 15, and hiked hourly meter rates on streets nearest the beach from $2 to $3 an hour. The good news: parking is now free, citywide, after 10 p.m.

Raas Restaurant

An Indian fusion eatery in Lewes? Due to open in mid-June, Raas promises to tweak your taste buds with the likes of chicken tikka with lemongrass dressing; rose petal ice cream; and cinnamon, ginger and turmeric tea.

210 Savannah Road, Lewes.

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun A Triple D sandwich from Chaps Pit Beef, the Baltimore landmark that opened a Rehoboth location in March. A Triple D sandwich from Chaps Pit Beef, the Baltimore landmark that opened a Rehoboth location in March. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Chaps Pit Beef

Meat lovers, take note: This Baltimore landmark came to Rehoboth Beach in March with the barbecue, chicken and ribs that earned kudos on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Take “The Gus” or “The Big John” sandwich to the beach and enjoy.

19791 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. 302-727-5284. chapspitbeef.com.

The Great Stemporium

A novel attraction for kids from 5 to 12, this “restaurant” in Lewes serves no meals but a menu of science projects to pique young minds. Enter, be seated and order your bill of fare — anything from robotics to microscopes to slime. Call it food for thought. Opening in June.

18388 Coastal Highway #10, Lewes.

Nalu Hawaiian Surf Bar & Grille

Spawned in April by the Dewey Beach favorite of the same name, Nalu’s Rehoboth location features a thatched roof, surfboard tables and lighted bar top that changes colors. The food? Six types of burgers, seven different tacos and that coconut shrimp with pineapple mango habanero sauce.

41 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. 302-278-7960. nalusurfbar.com.

Rise Up Coffee

With eight locations in Maryland, mostly on the Eastern Shore, this Free State staple has moved into the First State. The Rehoboth venue, slated to open this spring, serves the restaurant’s “Mad Egg” breakfast, plus lunch and dinner.

502 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach.riseupcoffee.com.

Breakfast Guru Restaurant & Bar

Early risers can try this locally owned cafe, opened May 1, featuring a melange of morning goodies like pecan cluster pancakes, banana split french toast and florentine omelets. Or try the breakfast burritos and tacos.

19 Wilmington Ave., Rehoboth Beach. 302-567-2829. breakfast-guru.com.

Shrimpy’s Bar & Grill

Though pricey, it has earned good reviews to date, serving everything from lobster ’n shrimp mac to bouillabaisse ($28 each). There are at least a dozen shrimp items on the menu. Go figure.

18585 Coastal Highway, Midway Shopping Center, Rehoboth Beach. 302-313-5124. facebook.com/shrimpysbarandgrill.

HANDOUT Mudslingers of Rehoboth Coffee Shack is a drive-thru kiosk serving organic coffees and smoothies. Mudslingers of Rehoboth Coffee Shack is a drive-thru kiosk serving organic coffees and smoothies. (HANDOUT)

Mudslingers of Rehoboth Coffee Shack

It’s not a shack but a drive-thru kiosk, opened in December and dedicated to bringing organic coffees and smoothies to the beach. Try the signature Mudslinger, a blend of espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate, caramel sauce and milk, topped with whipped cream.

18969 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. 302-212-2726. mudslingersrb.com.

Lighthouse Cove Event Center

Celebrate a wedding, banquet or convention at this locale in Dewey Beach overlooking Rehoboth Bay. Venue includes 130 guest rooms and suites, indoor saltwater pool, an on-site restaurant and a surf shop. Opens in September.

1301 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach. lighthousecoveevents.com.

