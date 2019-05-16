The biggest events of the summer at Delaware beaches

Here’s a rundown of the biggest events at Delaware beaches this summer, from Fenwick Island to Lewes:

Spring Sidewalk Sale

May 17-19 Participating shop owners in both Rehoboth and Dewey Beach peddle their wares, rain or shine, for three days at discount prices. Sale begins Friday and ends Sunday. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (store hours may vary).

Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach. 302-227-2233. beach-fun.com.

Bethany Beach Poseidon Festival

May 24-27 A four-day celebration of beach-related activities, including hermit crab races, sand sculpting, a marine science camp and a luau show. Begins 11 a.m. each day.

Bethany Beach bandstand, 3 Garfield Parkway. 302-539-5484. townofbeathanybeach.com.

Artisans Fair

May 25 This craft show features works of fabric art, ceramics, glass, jewelry and photography, among others, by 50 artisans. Also an art auction, bake sale, 50-50 raffle, concessions and a farmer’s market. Admission and parking are free. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lord Baltimore Elementary School, 120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View. 302-732-6336.

Seaside Craft Show

June 1 More than 100 vendors take part in Bethany’s juried craft show featuring decorative painting, glass, jewelry, metal, photography, pottery, textiles and wood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bethany Beach Boardwalk. 302-539-8011, ext. 123. townofbethanybeach.com.

Beach Goes Red, White and Blue

June 8 A service recognition celebration saluting police officers, firefighters, paramedics and military personnel. Demonstrations by first responders. Free music at Rehoboth bandstand. 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rehoboth Beach/Bandstand area. 302-227-6446. beach-fun.com.

Cape Henlopen Triathlon

June 9 A 1/4-mile ocean swim, 9.67-mile bike ride and 5K run. Also a duathlon (minus the swim). Chip-timed races feature awards for age divisions. Pre-registration is $90, or $100 on race day. 7:30 a.m.

15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes. 302-644-8952. seashorestriders.com.

Lewes Garden Tour

June 15 Visit nine private gardens where a number of artists will be on site, painting the flora. Purchase plants at the Garden Market (30 vendors) and lunch at the refreshment tent. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 on site. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lewes Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, 120 Kings Highway. 302-645-8073. leweschamber.com.

Old Timer’s Day Classic Car and Truck Show

June 15 Check out vintage cars and tractors, pre-1988, competing for best-in-show awards. Food vendors, a live band and kids’ activities, including fire truck rides and juggling lessons in Selbyville, 30 minutes from the beach. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Church Street, Selbyville. 302-539-2100. bethany-fenwick.org

Rehoboth Beach Fireworks

July 3 There are no bad seats for this annual show by Zambelli Fireworks. The display is launched on the beach, south of Rehoboth Ave., and starts between 8 and 9:30 p.m. depending on weather. Live bands perform at the Bandstand before and after the fireworks.

Rehoboth Beach. 302.245.0304. rehoboth.com.

Old Fashioned 4th of July in Lewes

July 4 The town, rooted in 17th-century lore, offers a day of activities that include vintage games for children, a boat “parade” down the Lewes-Rehoboth canal and another procession through Lewes itself. Fireworks will be set off on a barge at dusk.

120 Kings Highway, Lewes. 302-645-8073. gofourthlewes.org.

Dewey Beach Fireworks

July 4 Settle in on the bayside in front of Northbeach around 9 p.m. Fireworks will be set off on a barge in the bay. Note: There’s no parking in the area. Take the Jolly Trolley beach shuttle.

125 McKinnley St., Dewey Beach. 302 227-3888. beach-fun.com.

Beach and Bay Cottage Tour

July 24-25 Visit about a dozen homes ranging from Bethany Beach to Fenwick Island, including inland towns. Admission ($35) supports the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach. $35 admission helps fund South Coastal Library in Bethany.

302-537-5828. beachandbaycottagetour.com.

Sandcastle Contest

Sept. 7 This iconic all-day event, on the beach in Rehoboth, draws crowds to gawk at the artistic creations of teams and individuals. Recent sculptures include dolphins, movie characters, mermaids and, yes, castles. Vote for favorites between 3 and 4 p.m.

Rehoboth Beach, between Delaware and Laurel Aves. 302-227-2233. beach-fun.com.

Bethany Beach Boardwalk Art Festival

Sept. 7 Works of basketry, clay, fiber and other materials crafted by more than 100 artisans are on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A silent auction of pieces donated by the artisans will be held at the bandstand (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) to benefit four area grade schools.

Bethany Beach Boardwalk. 302-539-1919. bethanybeachartsfestival.com.

Polkamotion By The Ocean

Sept. 12-14 Enjoy live polka bands from across the nation and authentic Polish food without seagulls attacking your pierogi and kielbasa. Festivities start 4 p.m. Sept. 12 and 5 p.m. thereafter. Admission is $16-18 per day (kids under 16 free).

Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. 410-729-9697. polkamotion.com

