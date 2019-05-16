Things to do on your Delaware beach vacation

When you’re done with the sand and sun, head to one of these spots — all a quick drive from Delaware beaches — to add some variety to your vacation.

Bethany Beach Nature Center

Take a quarter-mile walk through a pine grove and wetlands that harbor osprey and blue herons. The center offers hands-on activities for kids to learn about Delaware’s inland bays.

807 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach. 302-537-7680. townofbethanybeach.com.

Cape May-Lewes Ferry

Leave the beach behind, but bring your car, and take the 17-mile, 85-minute cruise across the Delaware Bay to scenic Cape May, N.J., rain or shine. $65-$76 round trip or $18 pedestrian.

43 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes. 800-643-3779. cmlf.com.

Craftbox S.T.E.A.M Shop

This unique shop sells supplies for projects that may be percolating in the sunburned heads of young and old alike, hence, the acronym (science, technology, engineering, art and math). Moreover, they offer classes and will help you get started with your brainstorm.

300 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island. 302-539-7214. draftboxinc.com.

Dickens Parlour Theater

World-class magicians perform nightly (7 p.m.) for folks of all ages in a one-hour show followed by a meet-and-greet with even more magic. Free popcorn prior to performance. $26 adults, $18 children under 12.

35715 Atlantic Ave., Millville (3 miles from Bethany Beach). 302-829-1071. dptmagic.com.

HANDOUT Discover Sea Shipwreck Museum in Fenwick Island has a collection of 10,000 shipwreck artifacts. Discover Sea Shipwreck Museum in Fenwick Island has a collection of 10,000 shipwreck artifacts. (HANDOUT)

Discover Sea Shipwreck Museum

A captivating (and sometimes eerie) hands-on exhibit of many of the centuries-old 10,000 shipwreck artifacts in the museum’s collection — from cutlasses to gold coins. There are keepsakes from the Titanic here, too.

708 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island. 302-539-9366. discoversea.com.

Escape Rehoboth

Test your deductive abilities to break out of any one of five escape rooms spanning centuries in this interactive mystery puzzle. It’s mental calisthenics for the whole family. $20 adults, $15 students.

20245 Bay Vista Road #206, Rehoboth Beach. 302-344-6125. escaperehoboth.com.

Fort Miles Museum

Bring World War II to life with a tour of the historic site, whose 2,500 soldiers helped defend the East Coast against enemy attacks. Guns, shells and observation towers remain.

15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes. 302-644-5007. fortmilesha.org

​​​​​​Hopkins Farm Creamery

Situated on Delaware’s largest working dairy farm, the creamery serves more than 25 kinds of fresh-made ice cream in flavors from moo cookies to cow pie.

18186 Dairy Farm Road, Lewes. 302-645-7163. hopkinsfarmcreamery.com.

Junction and Breakwater Trail

Take a 6-mile trek along an old rail line through a canal-rich landscape. Or ride your bike. Or take your dog (on a leash). The flat trail offers stunning vistas of coastal marshes and the way life used to be.

Jungle Jim’s

The river safari water park features giant water slides, a wave pool, a rope climb and bumper boats. Also batting cages and two minature golf courses with waterfalls and streams. Adults can settle into an inner tube and float down the “Lazy River.” Admission is $23-$38, depending on height; less after 3 p.m.

36944 Country Club Road,Rehoboth Beach. 302-227-8444 funatjunglejims.com.

Lewes Farmers Market

Fresher fruits and vegetables, you just won’t find. Established in 2006, the largest producer-only market in Delaware also offers breads, baked goods, eggs, meats and herbs from more than 30 vendors. Saturdays, May 4 through Sept. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon.

George H.P. Smith Park, Johnson & Dupont Aves., Lewes. 302-644-1436. historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.

Nassau Valley Vineyards

Visit this award-winning winery, the first commercial vineyard in the state. Self-guided tours and wine tasting ($7, keep the glass) on Monday through Saturday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (noon to 5 p.m.).

32165 Winery Way, Lewes. 302-645-9463. nassauvalley.com.

Rehoboth Art League

Browse the multiple, ever-changing displays of paintings and fine crafts in the exhibition galleries on a leafy 3-acre setting. Free admission. Classes offered in pottery, painting, mosaics and other arts.

12 Dodds Lane, Rehoboth Beach. 302-227-8408. rehobothartleague.com.

Rehoboth Farmers Market

Garden-fresh farm-to-market fare, from asparagus to zucchini, plus eclectic sides such as homemade breads, soaps, dried pasta and herb plants. Tuesdays, 11 a.m to 2 p.m. in May, September and October; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in June, July and August.

501 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. 302-249-7878. rbfarmersmarket.com.

Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre

For 38 years, Steve and Elise Seyfried have staged hilarious performances of classics like “The Jungle Book,” “Alice In Wonderland” and “The Wizard Of Oz” for adults and kids, while also holding theater, TV and film camps for youngsters. Call for dates and times.

Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach. 302-227-6766. rehobothchildrenstheatre.org.

HANDOUT Revelation Craft Brewing Co. in Rehoboth offers tours of its fermentation tanks and brewing equipment. Revelation Craft Brewing Co. in Rehoboth offers tours of its fermentation tanks and brewing equipment. (HANDOUT)

Revelation Craft Brewing Co.

This small three-year-old brewery offers tours of its fermentation tanks and brewing equipment, with which it makes 16 craft beers. Sample those that tickle your fancy. Call ahead for appointment.

19841 Central St., Rehoboth Beach. 302-212-5674. revbeer.com.

Storytime in the Park

Preschool and elementary students will enjoy the weekly tale-telling in the park outside Fenwick Town Hall. There’s also a butterfly garden and vegetable patch to see, and local green thumbs who share their knowledge. Wednesdays in July (10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.).

800 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island. 302-539-3011. fenwickisland.delaware.gov.

Viking Golf and Thunder Lagoon Water Park

There are slides, shallow pools and splash fountains enough to entertain the kids, plus a go-kart track and miniature golf. The “tipping Viking ship” is a must. Admission: $20 (two hours) and $25 (four hours); kids under 42 inches $10 (two hours) and $13 (four hours).

38960 Island St., Fenwick Island. 302-539-1644. fenwickfun.com.

Yoga in the Park

Bring your yoga mat, or just a beach towel, and join the instructor for an hour of exercise at 8 a.m. each Sunday morning at Lewes Canalfront Park. No registration or experience required. Admission is free; donations accepted. May 26 through Sept. 1.