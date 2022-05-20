Guide to Delaware beaches for summer 2022: What not to miss

Events

Music is on the Horizon

Thursdays through August: The 2022 Bethany Beach Concert Series offers live music so visitors can float to the beat of a summer breeze. A variety of musical acts are on tap including Soul Crackers, the Army Band, The Little Mermen and ‘80s tribute band Van Halen Nation. Performances take place at the Bethany Beach Bandstand in the evenings. Check the website for schedule changes before you head out. townofbethanybeach.com

(Patrick Nouhailler // Flickr)

Live Music at the Rusty Rudder

All Summer: In Dewey Beach, enjoy live music seven days a week at the Rusty Rudder overlooking Rehoboth Bay. While you listen, sip on a local favorite cocktail crush in flavors including orange, watermelon, peach and even ruby red. Add some middleneck clams, blackened grouper tacos or a roasted beet and goat cheese salad and set your mood to chill. Entertainment includes The Fantastic Four, Love Seed Mama Jump or the JJ Rupp band. The Rusty Rudder, 113 Dickinson St., Dewey Beach, 302-227-3888. rustyrudder.com

There are several great bike trails in Delaware. Cape Henlopen State Park is a good place to start which has a 3.5 bike loop. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Biking the Junction and Breakwater Trail

All Summer: Peddle off those extra calories from the boardwalk fries by renting a bike in Rehoboth and journeying along the Junction and Breakwater Trail to Lewes. Several vendors along the beach offer hourly, daily or weekly bike rentals so you can ride along the path that follows a former rail line on the western edge of Cape Henlopen State Park. The biking trails are flat with a mix of crushed stone and paved off-road paths. For a day trip, pack your own bikes and head to New Castle Courthouse Museum for The Delaware Freedom Ride, a 15-mile bicycle ride along the path of the Underground Railroad on June 18. For trail information and maps visit delawaregreenways.org

Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show

Aug. 6-7 and Aug. 13-14: The Rehoboth Art League has been showcasing local artists and artisans for more than four decades. The group’s signature summer art event returns to its Henlopen Acres campus in August. The outdoor show is juried and features fine art, crafts, live music and a Dogfish Head beer garden. The event has a weekend entry fee of $5 for adults (children under 12 are free). For details go to rehobothartleague.org

Firefly Music Festival

Sept. 22-26: Four days of music, fun, camping and even roller skating can’t be missed. Just a short drive from the beaches, The Firefly Music Festival takes place at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway. Themed entertainment areas like The Treehouse (a small stage tucked away in the trees), the Thicket Silent Disco (don complimentary headphones and groove to the beat) and The Nest (DJs spinning tunes nestled high in the trees) offer a fun day trip. And that’s before you get to the big name acts scheduled to perform including Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Dua Lipa. General admission, four-day passes start at $329. fireflyfestival.com