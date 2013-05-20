Advertisement Advertisement Beaches Travel Perfect day in O.C. for families [Pictures] May 20, 2013 | 2:17 PM From miniature golf, to spending the day in the waves, to flying a kite on the beach, there are plenty of things a family can do while in Ocean City. We provide just a sampling. - Nancy Jones-Bonbrest Next Gallery PHOTOS 10 things to do with kids in Ocean City PHOTOS Wandering buskers and topless sunbathers take Ocean City to court Advertisement Beaches Beaches Must-have items for the beach May 11, 2018 Beaches off the beaten path High-end rental homes in Ocean City, Rehoboth Beach 10 places to take kids at North Carolina/Outer Banks beaches Top things to do at Virginia Beach Ocean City: Top attractions for kids of all ages Where to take the kids at Delaware beaches Eastern Shore detours on the way to the beach