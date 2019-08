America's Next Top Model hosted a casting call at Seacrets in Ocean City on Monday, June 27. Of the 37 women competing, 10 were selected as finalists but all of the women who auditioned will be reviewed by producers of Tyra Banks' hit reality TV show. There were 110 spots available, but several women who showed up did not meet the height requirements. Cycle 18 of ANTM requires contestants be at least 5-foot-7-inches tall. -Michelle Deal-Zimmerman

(The Baltimore Sun)