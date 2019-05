Jed Kirschbaum / Baltimore Sun

For over a century, Trimper’s Rides have made kids (and their parents) squeal with excitement. The carousel, in particular, is a real piece of Ocean City history. Even if you’re not up for a ride, it is a sight to behold, with nearly 50 intricately carved pigs, tigers and other animals.

Trimper’s Rides, South First Street and the boardwalk, 410-289-8617, trimpersrides.com