Baltimore Sun

Yes, they have expanded to the Baltimore area and beyond in recent years, but there’s still no better place to eat a Fractured Prune doughnut than at the beach, where the empire began. Choose your glaze and your topping to create a doughnut that’s exactly what you want — and don’t forget to take home a few for the family.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts, multiple locations, fracturedprune.com