VisitMyrtleBeach.com / Handout photo

Families, gaggles of teens and couples love strolling this 1.2-mile-long oceanfront promenade lined with eateries, shops, amusements, rides and the free nightly entertainment show, “Hot Summer Nights.” “People come from around the world to see the show,” says David Chaney, the show's Elvis impersonator.

Oceanfront, between 14th Avenue and the 2nd Avenue Piers, myrtlebeachdowntown.com