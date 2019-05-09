Beach fashion: bold colors, retro touches and more

Hit the beach in style this summer with rainbow-colored coverups, bold graphic T-shirts, retro-inspired one-piece swimsuits, and colorful California cool swim trunks. The choices are endless this summer.

The stores

Handbags in the City, 840 Aliceanna St., Harbor East

James Dean Eyewear, jamesdeaneyewear.com

Marilyn Monroe Eyewear, marilynmonroeeyewear.com

ModCloth, Modcloth.com

Nordstrom, Towson Town Center, Towson

Old Navy, oldnavy.gap.com

L'Apparenza, 6080 Falls Road, Mount Washington

Loft, loft.com

Lou & Grey, louandgrey.com

Target, target.com

Trillium, Green Spring Station, Brooklandville

South Moon Under, 815 Aliceanna St., Harbor East

Wee Chic, Green Spring Station, Brooklandville

About the shoot

Shot on location by Lloyd Fox at Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Parkway, Annapolis; styled and produced by John-John Williams IV; art direction by Leeann Adams, all of The Baltimore Sun. Hair by Brian Oliver; makeup by Lexi Martinez; models, Curran Johnston and Irina Bartell, all from T.H.E. Artist Agency. Aidan Adams is an independent model.