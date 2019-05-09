Beach fashion: bold colors, retro touches and more
Hit the beach in style this summer with rainbow-colored coverups, bold graphic T-shirts, retro-inspired one-piece swimsuits, and colorful California cool swim trunks. The choices are endless this summer.
The stores
Handbags in the City, 840 Aliceanna St., Harbor East
James Dean Eyewear, jamesdeaneyewear.com
Marilyn Monroe Eyewear, marilynmonroeeyewear.com
ModCloth, Modcloth.com
Nordstrom, Towson Town Center, Towson
Old Navy, oldnavy.gap.com
L'Apparenza, 6080 Falls Road, Mount Washington
Loft, loft.com
Lou & Grey, louandgrey.com
Target, target.com
Trillium, Green Spring Station, Brooklandville
South Moon Under, 815 Aliceanna St., Harbor East
Wee Chic, Green Spring Station, Brooklandville
About the shoot
Shot on location by Lloyd Fox at Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Parkway, Annapolis; styled and produced by John-John Williams IV; art direction by Leeann Adams, all of The Baltimore Sun. Hair by Brian Oliver; makeup by Lexi Martinez; models, Curran Johnston and Irina Bartell, all from T.H.E. Artist Agency. Aidan Adams is an independent model.