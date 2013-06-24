Advertisement Advertisement Beaches Travel Dew Tour Ocean City 2013 [Pictures] Jun 24, 2013 | 1:02 PM Favorites Bucky Lasek, Jamie Bestwick and Ryan Nyquist were among the winners at the Dew Tour in Ocean City, where thousands of extreme sports fans packed the beach over the weekend. Here's a look at some of the action and scenes. Next Gallery PHOTOS 10 things to do with kids in Ocean City PHOTOS Wandering buskers and topless sunbathers take Ocean City to court Advertisement Beaches Beaches Must-have items for the beach May 11, 2018 Beaches off the beaten path High-end rental homes in Ocean City, Rehoboth Beach 10 places to take kids at North Carolina/Outer Banks beaches Top things to do at Virginia Beach Ocean City: Top attractions for kids of all ages Where to take the kids at Delaware beaches Eastern Shore detours on the way to the beach