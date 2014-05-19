Best of Ocean City 2014 [Pictures]

The boardwalk and streets of Ocean City are crowded with restaurants, bars, mini golf courses, stores and ice cream parlors, each and every one tempting in its own way. So how to know which is best? The Baltimore Sun asked readers to weigh in, and hundreds did, choosing their favorites in 20 categories, including best hotel, best event, best dining and best happy hour. The votes are in, the guessing is over and the results are here. There's only one thing left to do: get the best-ever summer started. -- Karen Nitkin, for The Baltimore Sun