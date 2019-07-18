Advertisement Advertisement Beaches Travel 10 things to do with kids in Ocean City Jul 18, 2019 | 12:00 AM Nearly endless fun can be had with kids at the shore, be it on the beach or on the boardwalk. Here are just a few places to start. • 100 best places to take the kids in Maryland [Pictures] Next Gallery PHOTOS Wandering buskers and topless sunbathers take Ocean City to court Advertisement Beaches Beaches Must-have items for the beach May 11, 2018 Beaches off the beaten path High-end rental homes in Ocean City, Rehoboth Beach Top things to do at Virginia Beach 10 places to take kids at North Carolina/Outer Banks beaches Ocean City: Top attractions for kids of all ages Where to take the kids at Delaware beaches Eastern Shore detours on the way to the beach