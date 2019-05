Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

The sweet spot of fall — the crisp air and changing leaves amid sunshine on a surprisingly warm afternoon — was on full display in historic Ellicott City on a recent weekday.

With its quaint storefronts and restaurants, the town's Main Street made for an ideal backdrop for a day of leisurely strolling through the town, which is only a 25-minute drive from Baltimore.

The commerce and character of Main Street has obvious appeal, but Ellicott City offers plenty beyond it: historic sites, art galleries, parks, ghost tours. Founded in 1772, the town deserves consideration for your next weekend getaway or day trip.