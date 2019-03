Revellers pelt each other with tomatoes during the world's biggest tomato fight at La Tomatina festival on August 26, 2009 in Bunol, Spain.

A man sits in tomato pulp at the end of the world's biggest tomato fight at La Tomatina festival on August 26, 2009 in Bunol, Spain.

In Bunol, Spain, more than 45000 people from all over the world descended on the small Valencian town to participate in this year's La Tomatina festival, with the local town hall estimating that over 100 tons of rotten and over-ripe tomatoes were thrown.