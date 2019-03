President Barack Obama and daughter Malia Obama, 13, bike together on a bike path through Manuel F. Correllus State Forest while vacationing on Martha's Vineyard on August 23, 2011 in West Tisbury, Massachusetts.

President Obama and his family head to Martha's Vineyard Thursday to begin their annual summer vacation in its quiet seaside villages. The first family has visited here each summer since 2009. The vacation has caused some uproar among his critics, but what's not in dispute is the perfection of this idyllic vacation destination.