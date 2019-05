If Phelps is going to be a pitchman for Louis Vuitton, he must come to the capital of all things couture. He can visit a boutique or two - or maybe even a Louis Vuitton Maison, the most luxurious version of the designer's high-end shopping meccas.

Phelps was so busy winning gold medals here that it's a wonder he even saw his hotel room. Since he's doing promotional work in China for Under Armour, he can fit some tourist stops into his schedule. He won't feel like a fish out of water if he hits sites like the Beijing Aquarium, the largest in China, is shaped like a huge conch shell and houses more than 1,000 marine species and freshwater fish.

The newly retired Michael Phelps has some time on his fins, ahem, hands. The Baltimore Olympian recently said in interviews that despite traveling the world, he rarely gets to see much beyond the inside of a hotel room. We feel for you, Michael. And while Atlantic City is a good start, we've got a much better itinerary. So pack the Louis Vuitton luggage and book a trip to one of these 10 places right now. - Michelle Deal-Zimmerman, The Baltimore Sun