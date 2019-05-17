Pictures: Michelle Obama in South Africa

Fiirst lady Michelle Obama holds a bouquet of flowers as daughters Malia, right, and Sasha, are draped in blankets given to them upon landing in Pretoria en route to Johannesburg, South Africa, as they begin their week long trip to Africa.

First lady Michelle Obama is visiting South Africa this week with family members, including her daughters Malia and Sasha. This is Obama's second official foreign visit and her schedule is jam-packed. She will visit the jail cell where Mandela was held on Robben Island and a medical clinic in Garbone, Botswana, and will give a keynote speech at a church in Soweto that served as a hub for the movement against apartheid -- South Africa's system of racial subjugation. Obama is scheduled to stop in four cities in six days.