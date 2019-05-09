100 hot and cold winter getaways

Jane Wooldridge, MCT
Distance from Baltimore: 740 miles or about a two-hour flight Why it's hot: Life on Amelia Island was shaped by pirate, Spanish, Indian, and Victorian-era influences, which remains apparent in the barrier islands historic district. For a serene getaway, spend time along Amelia's 13 miles of uncrowded seashore or golf at a PGA Tour course. To learn more about the islands diverse past, go to the Amelia Island Museum of History and explore the Old Town. Don't miss: Horseback riding on the beach. Amelia Island is one of only a few places across the nation in which riding horses on the beach is permitted. Visitors can choose from three different horseback riding companies. Information: htt
p://www.ameliaisland.com
, 904-277-0717
From Baltimore: 1,895 miles, about a 4 hour 40 minute flight
Why it's hot: The beaches are white and pristine, and the water is a crisp blue-green. Explore Arikok National Park or the island's extensive caves. Information: For more information about Aruba, visit
www.aruba.com
By now we're all three layers deep into our down-filled parkas and up to our ankles in slushy, cold white stuff. Perhaps a winter getaway is not in order. Maybe a beach vacation? But whether you like it hot or cold, here are 100 destinations sure to hit the spot.
The Baltimore Sun