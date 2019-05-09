100 hot and cold winter getaways

Why it's hot: The beaches are white and pristine, and the water is a crisp blue-green. Explore Arikok National Park or the island's extensive caves. Information: For more information about Aruba, visit www.aruba.com

By now we're all three layers deep into our down-filled parkas and up to our ankles in slushy, cold white stuff. Perhaps a winter getaway is not in order. Maybe a beach vacation? But whether you like it hot or cold, here are 100 destinations sure to hit the spot.

The Baltimore Sun