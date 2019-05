100 hot and cold winter getaways

Jane Wooldridge, MCT

Distance from Baltimore: 740 miles or about a two-hour flight Why it's hot: Life on Amelia Island was shaped by pirate, Spanish, Indian, and Victorian-era influences, which remains apparent in the barrier island’s historic district. For a serene getaway, spend time along Amelia's 13 miles of uncrowded seashore or golf at a PGA Tour course. To learn more about the island’s diverse past, go to the Amelia Island Museum of History and explore the Old Town. Don't miss: Horseback riding on the beach. Amelia Island is one of only a few places across the nation in which riding horses on the beach is permitted. Visitors can choose from three different horseback riding companies. Information: htt p://www.ameliaisland.com , 904-277-0717