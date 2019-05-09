Mid-Atlantic fall hikes

Hagerstown-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Location: Antietam National Battlefield, Sharpsburg, Md. Details: Open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Labor Day through Memorial Day. A three-day pass is $5 per person, ages 16 and older, or $10 per vehicle. Children 15 and under are free. Length: 3/10th of a mile one way. Local color: Capt. John C. Tidball needed the high ground when the Union artillerymen under his command provided cover for soldiers advancing toward Middle Bridge. The Tidball Trail, named in his honor, thus provides one of the best overlooks of the Antietam National Battlefield. It's one of the less-traversed trails in the park because of its difficulty. It's a short trail, but it goes straight up to the ridgeline. The beauty of the land stands in stark contrast to the events of Sept. 17, 1862, when 23,000 soldiers perished in a single day.