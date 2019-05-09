Mid-Atlantic fall hikes

DOUG KAPUSTIN / Baltimore Sun
Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont, Md. Details: 8 a.m. to sunset, April to October; 10 a.m. to sunset, November to March. From Labor Day to Memorial day, Maryland residents pay $3 per vehicle; visitors from other states pay $5 per vehicle. Length: 2 miles one way. Local color: Truth in advertising -- Old Misery Trail is a challenging hike, one of the most difficult of the nine trails in Cunningham Falls State Park, shown above. The journey leads you to Cat Rock, at an elevation of 1,560 feet, with soaring views of the Western Maryland countryside. SEE MORE GALLERIES
Antietam National Battlefield, Sharpsburg, Md. Details: Open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Labor Day through Memorial Day. A three-day pass is $5 per person, ages 16 and older, or $10 per vehicle. Children 15 and under are free. Length: 3/10th of a mile one way. Local color: Capt. John C. Tidball needed the high ground when the Union artillerymen under his command provided cover for soldiers advancing toward Middle Bridge. The Tidball Trail, named in his honor, thus provides one of the best overlooks of the Antietam National Battlefield. It's one of the less-traversed trails in the park because of its difficulty. It's a short trail, but it goes straight up to the ridgeline. The beauty of the land stands in stark contrast to the events of Sept. 17, 1862, when 23,000 soldiers perished in a single day. SEE MORE GALLERIES
The simple act of going for a walk becomes an adventure when the weather turns crisp and Mid-Atlantic trees change color. Check out these area hiking trails to get a breath of fresh air, to commune with nature and to get a glimpse of our region's rich history. See the untamed wilds of West Virginia. Walk into the past to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Antietam. Watch birds of prey soaring over the mountains of Pennsylvania. Just get outside and go.
