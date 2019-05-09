Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Travel

Mid-Atlantic fall hikes

The simple act of going for a walk becomes an adventure when the weather turns crisp and Mid-Atlantic trees change color. Check out these area hiking trails to get a breath of fresh air, to commune with nature and to get a glimpse of our region's rich history. See the untamed wilds of West Virginia. Walk into the past to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Antietam. Watch birds of prey soaring over the mountains of Pennsylvania. Just get outside and go.

Clare Lochary, For The Baltimore Sun
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
81°