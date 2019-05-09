What's new at 10 Baltimore-area ski resorts [Pictures]

Handout photo
Bear Creek Mountain Resort & Conference Center
101 Doe Mountain La., Macungie, Pa. (143 miles from Baltimore) 866-754-2822 or bcmountainresort.com Less than three hours from Baltimore, Bear Creek Mountain Resort offers 21 trails and seven lifts on 86 acres. Located in scenic Berks County, the resort has something for every level of skier, from beginner to expert. What's new: Specials on evening lift tickets and equipment rentals. What it costs: For adults, lift tickets range from $34 to $47 on weekdays and $50 to $62 on weekends. Youth/senior lift tickets range from $34 to $53.
Handout photo
Canaan Valley Resort
230 Main Lodge Road, Davis, WV (202 miles from Baltimore) 1-800-622-4121 or canaanresort.com More than 40 slopes decorate this West Virginian ski resort, located in the Allegheny Mountains about a four-hour drive from Baltimore. With a vertical drop of 850 feet, the trail breakdown is 30 percent beginner, 40 percent intermediate and 30 percent advanced. In addition to skiing and snowboarding, Canaan Valley Resort offers airboarding, snow tubing and ice skating. What's new: A tubing park with 10 lanes, one of which is 1,200-feet long. Also new are renovated facilities, warming areas and a beginner ski slope complete with teaching area. What it costs: Weekday adult rates range from $25 to $37. Junior and senior weekday tickets range from $18 to $27. Weekend tickets are between $35 and $55 for adults; $22 and $45 for juniors and seniors.
