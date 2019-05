Marsh grasses reach from the muddy water while the dawn breaks as spectators walk on the dock to witness the 87th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim, from Assateague Island National Seashore, through Assateague Channel to Chincoteague

Exhausted horses emerge on land after swimming during the 87th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim, from Assateague Island National Seashore, through Assateague Channel to Chincoteague.

87th year of Chincoteague's annual Pony Swim. The Chincoteague Pony Swim was made famous by Marguerite Henry's "Misty of Chincoteague." Tens of thousands of spectators from around the world gather on Chincoteague Island each year to watch this annual tradition.

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun